The British Geological Survey (BGS) is asking residents in Perthshire who felt today's earthquake to report their experiences.A seismic event measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded near Comrie at around 3.20pm this afternoon.The BGS appealed on Twitter for residents to fill out a questionnaire on its website to give it "valuable data".Hundreds of Perthshire residents took to social media to report feeling the earthquake.On Facebook, one person said the thought a "massive truck just hit my building," while another said saidShe added: "My house shook too and cannot ever remember that happening before."The tremor was also recorded at Earthquake House at the Ross.The area is no stranger to seismic activity. In 2013 an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Glenlyon while Comrie is nicknamed The Shaky Village by locals.