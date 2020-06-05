Hailstorm again stormed Shopian, Kulgam villages and extensively damaged the horticulture and agriculture crops.Locals from many areas from the twin districts told Kashmir Reader that hailstorm has heavily damaged the crops.In Kulgam districts an intense hailstorm witnessed in whole Aharbal belt including villages like Manzgam, Nowgam and adjoining villages caused damges to crops.The worst affected villages which were hit by the storm include Pinjora, Pehlipora, Pargochi, Voterpora, Pahnoo, Aglar and other adjioning of villages.that though according to growers it was of less intensity.The growers say that over the a past year the Kashmir apple sector has been facing a huge crisis with this year again as huge chunk of fresh apple having been hit by a massive early scab infection." While we were fighting to control disease infestation in the crop, weather vagaries in shape of winds and hail do erase any hopes of a profitable crop," said an Bilal Ahmad who demanded speedy assessment of losses and prompt compensation to the people depending on the sector.Chief Horticulture Officer Shopian, Muhammad Yousuf Dar told Kashmir Reader that they have geared up the field staff to provide technical assistance to orchardists and assessment of losses. "We will send the report to higher authorities and access if the damages qualifies the relief or compensation," he said adding that the prime concern is to save fruit from infection after hail damage.