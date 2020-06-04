Travellers to the UK from Monday will have to quarantine in one specific address for 14 days when they come into the UK

They will have to fill in a form and have a receipt with them to prove they've handed over their contact details to authorities

They will face spot checks and could face £1,000 fines if they break them

But they will be allowed to break the two-week coronavirus quarantine to pop out for food, attend funerals and can use public transport

Those from the Common Travel Area - Ireland, the Channel Islands and The Isle of Man - will be exempt

The Government confirmed there was a list of exemptions to the controversial rules - but said these were only in case of an emergency

The measures will be reviewed every three weeks - starting in the week of June 28

"It's a very odd time to bring it in. It makes no sense as a public health measure."