By Jason O'Toole, who has worked as a senior feature writer for the Irish Daily Mail, a columnist with the Irish Sunday Mirror and senior editor of Hot Press magazine. He's also the author of several best-selling books.

The British scientist known as Professor Lockdown has undermined the draconian policy he unleashed on the world by confessing that Britain hasn't fared any better in tackling the disease than the laid-back Scandis.During his evidence to the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee on Tuesday, he said: "They [Swedish scientists] came to a different policy conclusion based really on quite similar science. I don't agree with it but scientifically they're not far from scientists in any part of the world."In other words, in the type of roundabout waffling way you'd expect from a bumbling boffin, the scientist - dubbed 'Professor Lockdown' after he cajoled Boris Johnson into bringing the British economy to a screeching halt - reckons Sweden has essentially coped very well without being forced into any draconian lockdown, thank you very much.It was buried inside the Daily Telegraph on page seven, running across a third of a page or less, with a very accurate subheading stating in clear black and white: "Professor admits radical Scandinavian policy worked as well as British policy of shutting down."But why make such a startling confession now, when he could have wriggled away by saying it's too early to assess the data as the disease is still running its course? The cynic in me wonders if Dr Ferguson's matter-of-fact admission that a full lockdown probably didn't make a blind bit of difference was fueled by ulterior motives.Or here's one for conspiracy theorists: instead of wanting to throw BoJo under the bus, could it have been a case of wanting to hide something else that's about to come down the track? WAt the moment, the biggest accusation they could face is needlessly making a hames (for those of you who aren't Irish, this means a 'big mess') of the economy. Even Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has since said that, while he regrets not implanting stricter measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, he "still would not have gone as far as other European countries did."But the Swede being plagued with self-doubt sounds much more like someone racked with guilt about "what ifs?" like an Oskar Schindler type of character who was pictured crying at the end of the Spielberg film because he was convinced he could've done better.According to Aric Dromi, CEO of the Sweden-based Tempus Motu Think Tank, both the UK and Sweden's response to Covid-19 is "ego driven and lacking in strategy." He told me: "Differences in the social structure between the UK and Sweden should have made a bigger impact between the numbers infected. The Swedish economy, for example, far from being protected by remaining open, has still been badly damaged as it relies heavily on exports, despite the lack of a lockdown. For both countries, it represents a human sacrifice on the altar of economics, and it is wholly unacceptable."It all reminds me of when John Cleese in the 'Gourmet Night' episode of 'Fawlty Towers' told guests that there were only three different types of duck on the menu that night - with orange, with cherries or "surprise," which turned out to be "duck without oranges or cherries." And if you don't like duck? As Basil Fawlty quipped , "Ah, well, if you don't like duck, uhhh, you're rather stuck."At the end of the day, it might still be too early to fully know which was the right way to go, which begs the question: Why did Prof. Ferguson jump the gun and heap such fulsome praise - no pun intended here - on the Swedish model? Whatever way you spin it here, he has, once again, " undermined " the lockdown just like he did " after violating quarantine he designed to meet married lover."