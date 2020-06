© AFP



The 26 other members of the European Union

Schengen Area members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland

The United Kingdom

Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City

Not all restrictions have been removed from June 3rd, however: some rules remain in place, such as the ban on gatherings

Italy began to allow regional and some international travel on Wednesday, June 3rd, and scrapped a 14-day mandatory quarantine period as it continues to ease lockdown measures.Travel into the country and between regions has been allowed only for a handful of urgent reasons since the shutdown began.From Wednesday June 3rd, those rules have been lifted and unrestricted travel between all regions is once again possible."We've done it, thanks to the sacrifices everyone has made,"said Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia on Wednesday morning.The risk of infection has not disappeared in the country, however, with 55 more deaths reported on Tuesday and 318 new cases.Italy is allowing arrivals with no quarantine requirements from the following countries:Tourists arriving from these countries, though depending on their own country's rules they may be required to quarantine when they return home.According to the Italian government's latest decree, you will face restrictions if you're coming from one of the approved countries but have visited somewhere not on the list within 14 days of travelling to Italy.And people travelling from Italy may face restrictions or extra checks imposed by other countries, including within Europe.The shutdown had a major economic impact in a country heavily dependent on the tourism industry. Although Italy never formally closed its borders and has allowed people to cross back and forth for work or health reasons, it banned movement for tourism and imposed a two-week isolation period for new arrivals.Non-urgent travel from outside Europe is still not permitted, with the EU's external borders closed until at least June 15th.In late May the EU set out plans for a phased restart of summer travel, urging member states to reopen its internal borders, while recommending that external borders remain shut for most travel until at least the middle of June.and a requirement to wear masks on public transport.And while travel to and within Italy is allowed, it may still be difficult in practice: