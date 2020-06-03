A study conducted at a hospital in Milan found that the number of viruses present in people who tested positive has decreased.COVID-19 is losing its potency and no longer clinically exists in Italy, a senior Italian doctor has claimed.A study conducted at the San Raffaele hospital found that the number of viruses present in people who tested positive decreased significantly between March and May.Another Italian doctor from a hospital in Genoa has echoed these views.Matteo Bassetti, head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital, said: "The strength the virus had two months ago is not the same strength it has today".Dr Zangrillo, the long-time physician of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, said some experts were too alarmist about the prospect of a second wave of coronavirus infections and suggested that politicians needed to take into account the new reality."In a clinical sense, the virus no longer exists. I am prepared to put my name to that statement. We've got to get back to being a normal country because the statistics show we have every capability of doing that."He added that previous epidemics such as MERS and SARS "petered out by themselves".The Italian government has urged caution, saying it is far too soon to claim victory.The undersecretary to the health ministry, Sandra Zampa, described the claim as "the wrong message, which risks creating confusion among Italians".Franco Locatelli, the president of the National Health Council which advises the government, said he could only express "great surprise and absolute bafflement" at the claim."You just need to look at the number of new positive cases confirmed every day to see the persistent circulation of the virus in Italy," he said, according to the ANSA news agency.There are currently 435 people in intensive care, 6,387 in hospital, and 32,253 people self-isolating at home with symptoms.