It seems that much of the narrative about the coronavirus has stuck with us since the beginning, but lately many mainstream media channels, politicians and governing bodies are putting out information that actually seems... truthful?

Admitting the virus is no more deadly than the flu, saying there's no evidence it can be spread from surfaces (like your groceries), revealing the unliklihood of anyone becoming reinfected and even (gasp!) that the lockdowns did NOT work to slow the virus transmission. It's almost as if the mainstream media have been reading Sott.net!

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the slow trickle of truth making its way into the daily headlines. Are people finally going to realize the epic virus that forced them to into their homes, made them lose their jobs and kept them from their loved ones was a total nothingburger?


Running Time: 00:32:32

Download: MP3 — 29.8 MB