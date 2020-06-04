Puppet Masters
Dem Rep. Eliot Engel on commenting on Lloyd protests: 'If I didn't have a primary I wouldn't care'
The Daily Caller
Thu, 04 Jun 2020 16:13 UTC
Local officials held a press conference Tuesday after rioters and looters ransacked New York City on Monday night. The press conference livestream appears to show Engel asking to speak at the event before telling a local official: "If I didn't have a primary I wouldn't care."
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. asked Engel to repeat himself, and the congressman obliged. "If I didn't have a primary I wouldn't care," Engel repeated.
"Don't do that to me," Diaz responded.
Neither Engel or Diaz Jr's offices immediately returned requests for comment.
New York City saw another night of violence and looting on Monday night, as the country saw its seventh straight night of unrest following Floyd's death.
The 46-year-old black man died after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn't breath, a video showed. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Call for $14 trillion in slavery reparations while riots rage in US is extortion, not justice
- Dem Rep. Eliot Engel on commenting on Lloyd protests: 'If I didn't have a primary I wouldn't care'
- Hydroxychloroquine study which caused WHO to halt trials for Covid-19 now under scrutiny - UPDATE
- Ofcom shouldn't be allowed to censor 'harmful' opinions
- 'Who are you?' UNMARKED riot police patrolling Washington DC streets but WON'T IDENTIFY themselves
- Russia ramps up natural gas delivery to China via Power of Siberia mega pipeline
- This trendy social-distancing bracelet will vibrate when you go somewhere you shouldn't - and GCHQ has its maker's back
- How can the virus tell?! Anti-racism protests SAFE from Covid-19, but anti-lockdown protests are NOT, health 'experts' claim
- Fists fly as MAYHEM engulfs Downing Street during anti-racism rally
- Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Mexico and could loop back toward the US Gulf Coast this weekend
- Six injured after car PLOWS into outdoor cafe in Netherlands, driver arrested
- Trump says if Russia were G7 member then problems would be easier to solve
- Flooding leaves 16 dead in Yemen
- The "Corona hoax", the proliferation of racial riots - and moving towards a military lockdown?
- June snowfall hits Labrador City, Newfoundland
- Rare derecho kills 3, cuts power to half a million people across Pennsylvania and New Jersey
- June snow in România - coldest 2nd day in the month since records began
- Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits eastern Indonesia
- Landslide sweeps 8 houses into the sea in northern Norway
- Nisarga lashing western India after making unprecedented landfall near Mumbai
- Dem Rep. Eliot Engel on commenting on Lloyd protests: 'If I didn't have a primary I wouldn't care'
- Hydroxychloroquine study which caused WHO to halt trials for Covid-19 now under scrutiny - UPDATE
- Trump says if Russia were G7 member then problems would be easier to solve
- The "Corona hoax", the proliferation of racial riots - and moving towards a military lockdown?
- America's revolution won't be televised
- Trump's distractions - or is the empire in retreat?
- Can China's Silk Road survive Coronavirus?
- Trump says Russia will 'get things done' if back in the G7
- Senate opens probe on Trump-Russia investigation
- SOTT Focus: Governments And WHO Changed Covid-19 Policy Based on Suspect Data From Tiny US Company
- AG Barr personally gave the order to clear WH area of protesters
- NYC Mayor de Blasio's demarcation: Mass protests acceptable, religious observances are not
- Ex-President Bush's WOKE letter response to George Floyd's horrible death and ensuing riots
- Unbelievable: The CDC has lost all credibility
- UK opposition to Russia's return proves that Trump is right on the G7/G8 being past sell-by date
- China warns the UK to 'step back from the brink' after Bojo offers 3 million Hong Kong citizens refuge in Britain
- The 10 most important questions Rod Rosenstein needs to answer
- Zuckerberg won't censor Trump, but don't mistake Facebook for a bastion of free speech
- America masterminded 'color revolutions' around the world. Now the very same techniques are being used at home
- Washington's escalating anti-China rage
- Call for $14 trillion in slavery reparations while riots rage in US is extortion, not justice
- Ofcom shouldn't be allowed to censor 'harmful' opinions
- 'Who are you?' UNMARKED riot police patrolling Washington DC streets but WON'T IDENTIFY themselves
- Russia ramps up natural gas delivery to China via Power of Siberia mega pipeline
- This trendy social-distancing bracelet will vibrate when you go somewhere you shouldn't - and GCHQ has its maker's back
- How can the virus tell?! Anti-racism protests SAFE from Covid-19, but anti-lockdown protests are NOT, health 'experts' claim
- Fists fly as MAYHEM engulfs Downing Street during anti-racism rally
- Six injured after car PLOWS into outdoor cafe in Netherlands, driver arrested
- Tucker Carlson: Kneeling will never be enough for the mob
- Condemn this violence without equivocation
- Media falsely claimed violent riots were peaceful and that tear gas was used against rioters
- SOTT Focus: Lockdown Lunacy: The Thinking Person's Guide
- GCHQ propagandizing kids as young as four in secretive school 'educational' programs aimed at recruitment - report
- 'Devastated' editor implies rioters shouldn't have destroyed office of her 'progressive newspaper.' Then cold splash of water hits.
- Idaho town taken over by armed 'patriot' patrols amid rumors Antifa headed there
- Retired police captain shot to death at St. Louis pawn shop in slaying is caught on Facebook Live
- George Floyd Riots: L.A. Home and Store owners load up on Guns ... Just like the '92 Riots
- Italy, Germany & Belgium scrap quarantine measures, plan to reopen borders for travel within EU
- Mount Athos religious elder breaks his silence on the coronavirus
- 'While you were sleeping': Muscovite in shock after waking up from a coma in the middle of Covid crisis
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Ancient genomes reveal 7,000 years of demographic history in France
- Drones cast new light on mystery of Nazca Lines Archaeology
- Bones of 60 mammoths found near human-built traps in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Did psychopath Rockefeller create the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918?
- Italians' extraordinary genetic diversity dates back 19,000 years
- Tiny human livers grown in lab have been successfully transplanted into rats
- Study: Children play little role in spreading coronavirus
- New Comet C/2020 K7 (PANSTARRS)
- Ancient Mars may have once had rings, then moons, then rings ...
- The invisible man? Scientists engineer human cells to become TRANSPARENT like squids
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Cleanest air on Earth identified in first-of-its-kind study by atmospheric scientists
- New gut-brain link: How gut mucus could help treat brain disorders
- Energy exchange between troposphere and ionosphere revealed in study
- Geysers may be signalling magma intrusion under Yellowstone
- New Zealand beaches turn BLOOD RED after millions of lobsters die en masse on the sand
- What caused Antarctic ice sheet's rapid retreat 12,000 years ago
- Why the US military is building a tunneling earthworm
- Further anomalies found with the Oxford coronavirus vaccine
- New model could vastly improve forensic predictions
- Trees are getting shorter and younger says new study
- Damage control? New study reduces coronavirus deaths for patients on ventilators to 25%
- New class of cosmic explosions discovered by astronomers
- Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Mexico and could loop back toward the US Gulf Coast this weekend
- Flooding leaves 16 dead in Yemen
- June snowfall hits Labrador City, Newfoundland
- Rare derecho kills 3, cuts power to half a million people across Pennsylvania and New Jersey
- June snow in România - coldest 2nd day in the month since records began
- Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits eastern Indonesia
- Landslide sweeps 8 houses into the sea in northern Norway
- Nisarga lashing western India after making unprecedented landfall near Mumbai
- Severe hailstorm hits Lombardy, Italy
- 2 eruptions at Rincón De La Vieja volcano in Costa Rica rose up to 2,000 meters
- Signs and Portents: Mutant lamb amazes farmer after being born with 2 heads and 3 ears in Argentina
- 11-year-old girl killed by 2 family dogs in Murray County, Georgia
- At least 21 killed by 3 landslides in 3 hours triggered by incessant rainfall in Assam, India
- Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile
- Almost a dozen earthquakes occur in just 24 hours near Yellowstone Park
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New atmospheric phenomenon 'Green Ghosts' overlaps with an evaporating economy
- 3 dead after floods and landslides in wake of Storm Amanda in Honduras
- Severe hailstorm pummels northern Portugal - all but destroyed the year's fruit harvest
- Nisarga could become the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit western India in June
- Tornado in Belgorod, Russia
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Best of the Web: Why is the World Health Organisation anti-meat?
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SCANDAL: UK scientists want to give coronavirus to healthy volunteers in vaccine hunt citing too few real cases
- Should you try intermittent fasting?
- Coronavirus fact-check #5: Infection-fatality ratio update
- CDC in 2018: '80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years'
- Flashback Best of the Web: US flu season arrives earliest in 15 years, driven by unexpected virus
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
Quote of the Day
I'm going to bring down the United States by funding Black Hate groups. We'll put them into a mental trap and make them blame white people. The Black community is the easiest to manipulate.
Recent Comments
A statement from the bureau said the officers are un-badged because they are "serving a broader mission." Nonindentifiable military or police?...
Defending our right to express a view is more important than what that view is. I do not have to agree with your view to defend our right to hold...
Having been inducted into Royal signals corps, educationally they can be brilliant for encouraging learning. However due to the deification of...
I remember reflecting back in the early 1990s about Somalia - there were all these warlords competing and leading their bands of criminals, vying...
I have stumbled upon lots of videos recently of strange Orbs flying around in the same airspace as those planes that leave extraordinarily long...