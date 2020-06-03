Heavy thunderstorms, as expected, developed during the afternoon in the Alpine and pre-Alpine sectors, mainly affecting Lombardy.An extensive and very intense storm system hit the northern area of ​​the region, in particular between the provinces of Lecco, Brescia, and Bergamo.And 'the Bergamo area the most affected area, from which come the most impressive images: expanses and hail piles by means stuck in the ice, people forced to shovel.In the Lecco area, in some areas of the hinterland, in particular between Civate and Valmadrera, the damage was reported to vehicles due to the size of the hailstorm.