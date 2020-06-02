Puppet Masters
Maduro will visit Iran to sign energy agreements
RFE/RL
Tue, 02 Jun 2020 06:44 UTC
"I am obliged to go to personally thank the people," Maduro said on June 1 in an address broadcast on state television. He did not provide a date for his visit to the Islamic Republic.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi said earlier that Tehran will continue to export fuel to Venezuela if the country requests more supplies.
Both Iran and Venezuela are under U.S. sanctions and Washington has sought to deter such shipments.
"Iran practices its free trade rights with Venezuela and we are ready to send more ships if Caracas demands more supplies from Iran," Musavi told a weekly news conference on June 1 that was broadcast live on state television.
Venezuela, once South America's top oil producer, is suffering from a gasoline shortage amid a deep economic crisis.
The United States has warned governments, seaports, shippers, and insurers that they could face measures if they aid the tankers.
Four of the five tankers have entered Venezuelan waters so far. The Refinitiv Eikon analytical company said on May 31 that the first two tankers have started their return journey.
Tensions have been on the rise between longtime foes Tehran and Washington since 2018, when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered the Iranian economy.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Maduro will visit Iran to sign energy agreements
- Medical examiner and autopsy conclude George Floyd's death was a homicide
- CNN reporter lambasted online after finger-wagging at Trump and officials for no masks at church
- Former BLM Ferguson organizer Chaziel Sunz exposes Soros-DNC revolution aims on US turf
- Cuomo and de Blasio: Curfew imposed on New York City
- Though Russia didn't kill George Floyd, Bellingcat continues its race war against RT's Margarita Simonyan
- Molotov cocktail-tossing attorneys also handed out firebombs to protesters
- Separate shootings during protest leave Metro officer on life support, suspect dead
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- Disney World enlists 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers to enforce social distancing
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Violence against foreign journalists covering George Floyd protests draws scrutiny from US allies
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- FBI arrests alleged Islamic State supporter planning mass shooting in Tampa
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- The horrifying things I learned at a Contact Tracing course
- 'Most of you are weak': Trump tells governors to 'DOMINATE' rioters in scathing phone call as riots across the country continue - UPDATES
- On being 'unpersonned' by Twitter for 'wrongthink' over George Floyd riots
- Maduro will visit Iran to sign energy agreements
- Violence against foreign journalists covering George Floyd protests draws scrutiny from US allies
- 'Most of you are weak': Trump tells governors to 'DOMINATE' rioters in scathing phone call as riots across the country continue - UPDATES
- Pandering Biden stumbles again; says cops could shoot 'unarmed people with knives' in leg instead of heart
- This is not a revolution. It's a blueprint for locking down the nation
- Tucker: Our leaders have dithered and lied about the riots as the nation goes up in flames
- Sweden's triumph: Staying free in a lockdown world
- Medicare chief blasts Cuomo for deflecting blame onto White House for knowingly sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes
- An arrested Middle East - The 'New Strategy for Securing the Realm' dissipates
- Susan Rice goes full conspiracy rant on CNN: 'Russians behind race protest mayhem!'
- Flashback: Top UK advisor Cummings was instrumental in coercing scientists on SAGE committee to implement lockdown
- Best of the Web: Injustice & inequality are the real cause of US riots - but the establishment who created the problem now cowardly blame Russia
- Beijing sees US meddling and won't fold
- Citing privacy concerns, Pompeo gaslights German cooperation with Huawei, forgets NSA spied on Merkel
- Twenty unanswered questions to the George Floyd protests, how did we get here?
- Iran to continue shipping fuel to Venezuela in spite of US threats
- China has ordered state traders to not buy American farm goods, threatening phase one of trade deal
- Roger Stone speaks out: 'Now that I'm ungagged, I'd like to say a few things about my prosecution'
- Finally had enough? Spain says 'mission complete', will withdraw troops from Iraqi military base
- Flynn transcripts released: 'Nothing improper, and FBI knew it'
- Medical examiner and autopsy conclude George Floyd's death was a homicide
- CNN reporter lambasted online after finger-wagging at Trump and officials for no masks at church
- Former BLM Ferguson organizer Chaziel Sunz exposes Soros-DNC revolution aims on US turf
- Cuomo and de Blasio: Curfew imposed on New York City
- Though Russia didn't kill George Floyd, Bellingcat continues its race war against RT's Margarita Simonyan
- Molotov cocktail-tossing attorneys also handed out firebombs to protesters
- Separate shootings during protest leave Metro officer on life support, suspect dead
- Disney World enlists 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers to enforce social distancing
- FBI arrests alleged Islamic State supporter planning mass shooting in Tampa
- The horrifying things I learned at a Contact Tracing course
- On being 'unpersonned' by Twitter for 'wrongthink' over George Floyd riots
- Syrian children throw stones at US military convoy trying to enter Damascus-held area
- 'Mayhem': 4 police officers shot during long night of violence and destruction in St. Louis
- New lockdown laws in England make it illegal for couples living apart to have sex indoors
- We were told for months we'd never gather in public again 'because Covid-19.' Where do the week's riots leave 'social distancing'?
- Best of the Web: Stacks of BRICKS mysteriously appear near riot hotspots all over US, journalists demand answers
- 95% of the 400 individuals arrested in Santa Monica traveled to the city, police say
- NYPD's terrorism official says unnamed groups planned protest violence in advance
- 'There was a child inside!' Rioters torched house & blocked firefighters, Richmond police chief says, promising arrests
- USA 2020 = Kiev 2014?
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Ancient genomes reveal 7,000 years of demographic history in France
- Drones cast new light on mystery of Nazca Lines Archaeology
- Bones of 60 mammoths found near human-built traps in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Did psychopath Rockefeller create the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918?
- Italians' extraordinary genetic diversity dates back 19,000 years
- White settlers buried the truth about the Midwest's mysterious mound cities
- Australian Aboriginal people were baking bread and farming grain 30,000 years ago
- Supercomputer simulations reveal possible cause of Neanderthal extinction
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Cleanest air on Earth identified in first-of-its-kind study by atmospheric scientists
- New gut-brain link: How gut mucus could help treat brain disorders
- Energy exchange between troposphere and ionosphere revealed in study
- Geysers may be signalling magma intrusion under Yellowstone
- New Zealand beaches turn BLOOD RED after millions of lobsters die en masse on the sand
- What caused Antarctic ice sheet's rapid retreat 12,000 years ago
- Why the US military is building a tunneling earthworm
- Further anomalies found with the Oxford coronavirus vaccine
- New model could vastly improve forensic predictions
- Trees are getting shorter and younger says new study
- Damage control? New study reduces coronavirus deaths for patients on ventilators to 25%
- New class of cosmic explosions discovered by astronomers
- New "whirling" state of matter discovered in Neodymium
- 300 year-old piston design muscles up when built from new materials
- Intelligent Design applied: Engineers know engineering when they see it
- The universe's 'missing matter' problem has finally been solved
- Study gives new insights into the all-important placenta
- 3 dead after floods and landslides in wake of Storm Amanda in Honduras
- Severe hailstorm pummels northern Portugal - all but destroyed the year's fruit harvest
- Nisarga to intensify into severe tropical cyclone - First such storm to hit Maharashtra in June since 1891
- Tornado in Belgorod, Russia
- At least 34 goats killed by 2 lightning strikes in Telangana, India
- Ice Age Farmer Report: 100% farm workers have covid!? Forces behind riots engineering food shortages next
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unexplained light and energy in Earth's skies a 3200 year cycle
- Mauled by dogs, six-yr-old girl dies for want of treatment in Telangana, India
- 1 dead, 4 missing due to 147 mudslides, landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Yunnan, China
- Lightning ignites at least 15 wildfires across Alaska
- Almost 87,000 lightning strikes in Washington on Saturday - nearly 2/3 annual average!
- Recently discovered electrical phenomenon 'Green Ghost' captured over West Texas
- Tropical Storm Amanda kills 10 people in El Salvador
- At least 5 waterspouts seen at Laguna de Bay, Philippines
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Survival instinct kicks in across the planet - Is it a 1200 B.C repeat?
- 2 hour downpour triggers flash floods in Phuket, Thailand
- Man hospitalized after lone-wolf attack in Port Edwards, British Columbia
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Peru
- Farmer, 2 daughters killed by lightning bolt in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Tornado in Cintalapa, Mexico
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Best of the Web: Why is the World Health Organisation anti-meat?
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SCANDAL: UK scientists want to give coronavirus to healthy volunteers in vaccine hunt citing too few real cases
- Should you try intermittent fasting?
- Coronavirus fact-check #5: Infection-fatality ratio update
- CDC in 2018: '80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years'
- Flashback Best of the Web: US flu season arrives earliest in 15 years, driven by unexpected virus
- South Korean study shows no evidence recovered COVID-19 patients can infect others
- Inflammatory syndrome affecting children: Kawasaki disease, COVID-19... or something else?
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
Social justice? New affordable housing development in Minneapolis burns to the ground
Quote of the Day
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
- George Orwell
Recent Comments
Damn, Shelly - when you write stuff like this, you are honor-bound to hit us with a link. Finna go search Lockdown Cummings.
Yikes...If I lived in MN I think I would be packing a moving truck right about now...
Both Hillary and Soros would look great in a pine box with a .357 hole in their foreheads.....
Trump's "The power of Christ compels you!!!" photo-op....[Link]
Reminds me of how the various media (dead/undead and otherwise) were treated in France during the Gilets Jaunes protests. The reporter and her...
Comment: Update for this article: All five Iranian gasoline tankers have successfully delivered their cargo to Venezuela.
See also: