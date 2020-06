Powerful Aide

Herd Instinct

Boris Johnson's most powerful political aide pressed the U.K.'s independent scientific advisers to recommend lockdown measures in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter.The government has confirmed that Dominic Cummings was an observer at some meetings of its Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), the secretive body which gives specialized advice to ministers on responding to the pandemic.According to two people involved,, as the panel discussed social distancing options to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.The prime minister's office denied that political advisers influenced the experts on the SAGE committee and said it was appropriate for aides to sit in on meetings and to ask questions. The two people who took part in the meeting said Cummings's actions went further than simply asking for information.. As the death toll continues to rise, that could put Johnson in a more difficult position as he seeks to deflect criticism of the government's response.Cummings has been a hugely controversial figure at the heart of the government ever since he was appointed to be Johnson's chief adviser last July.The pair worked closely on the pro-Brexit campaign, which Cummings masterminded, and then set about continuing their political revolution in government -- ripping up establishment rules and purging the Conservative Party of Johnson's critics after he became prime minister last year.His role in shaping the U.K.'s much-criticized Covid-19 strategy has been less clear. Johnson's office vigorously denied claims made in a British newspaper that Cummings originally wanted a policy of so-called herd immunity, even if it meant some older people would die. On March 30, it emerged thatThe Guardian revealed on Friday that Cummings had attended meetings of the scientific advisory panel, known as SAGE, and the Observer newspaper on Sunday said he'd been an active participant in discussions.But the disclosure that he was so vocal in the debate over lockdown raises questions about his influence on the group's ultimate recommendations.It is "quite possible" that interventions from the prime minister's most senior aide swayed discussions, said former U.K. chief scientific adviser David King. "There is a herd instinct in all of us - we call it groupthink," King, who served during Tony Blair's premiership from 2000 to 2007, said in an interview. "It is possible that a group is influenced by a particularly influential person."One attendee at the meeting described feeling uncomfortable that the panel with. The attendee added, however, that it was also a relief that Cummings had pushed for a lockdown because there were concerns that politicians had not fully understood how serious the coronavirus emergency had become.Read the rest here