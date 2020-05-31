Mousa Broch
© Arterra / Universal Images Group via Getty Images
A tourist visits Mousa Broch, the tallest known Iron Age broch and one of Europe's best-preserved prehistoric buildings
With no attempt to revive the global economy, we need to look at longer cycles that affected society, and Scotland's Brochs are a good place to start, thousands of stone fortifications suddenly erected at the decline of the Iron Age. Mimics the 51% decline in USA GDP Q2, Hertz 25th largest bankruptcy in history and it seems escape paths are being blocked at every turn. Retirees buying escape RV's, sixth sense kicking in.


Sources