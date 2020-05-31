On Thursday, Minnesota-based MintPress News reported that U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) was the district attorney at the time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin shot and killed Wayne Reyes in 2006.
According to MintPress News, between 1999 and 2007, Klobuchar
"did not bring charges against more than two dozen officers who had killed citizens while on duty - including against Chauvin himself.The site reported Klobuchar "declined" to bring charges against the officer who was filmed putting his knee on the neck of George Floyd on Monday, allegedly causing his death.
"Chauvin was involved in a fatal accident in 2005, killed Wayne Reyes in 2006, shot another man while in uniform in 2008, and had a litany of complaints against him. To be fair to Klobuchar, the Reyes shooting happened in October 2006, as her time as state prosecutor was coming to an end and she was campaigning for the senate. By the time Chauvin's case finally made it to a grand jury, she had relinquished her role."
The news site claimed Minneapolis had a "history of racist policing, thanks to Klobuchar."
Meanwhile, in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has suffered a series of scandals, most recently her husband's attempt to use his wife's stature to get his boat in the water before other residents.
Whitmer at first denied the story, then claimed it was a "failed attempt at humor" on her husband's part, before demanding an apology from Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after he said she "lied" about the situation. Whitmer said:
"My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking with the small business that helps with our boat and dock up north. Knowing it wouldn't make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue.Shirkey commented:
"Obviously with the motorized boating prohibition in our early days of COVID-19, he thought it might get a laugh. It didn't. And to be honest, I wasn't laughing either when it was relayed to me, because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it. I wish it wouldn't have happened, and that's really all we have to say about it."
"It would be nice if this governor was as quick to identify failed leadership. How can we trust the governor, how can the citizens of Michigan trust the governor? What else is she willing to lie about if she lied about putting a boat into the water?"On Thursday, Whitmer attempted to shift away from the scandal and called on Shirkey and the legislature to work with her to address an estimated $3 billion budget shortfall created by her shutdown of the state.
In another blow to Biden's pool of prospects, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) said she's "not interested" in running with him, the AP reported. Cortez Masto said:
"I support Joe Biden 100% and will work tirelessly to help get him elected this November. It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration," Cortez Masto said.
About the Author:
Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of The Kyle Olson Show, syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.
Comment: Apparently neither Biden, nor his potential running mates, pass the 'sniff test.'
