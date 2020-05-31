© Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo



"I'm sorry for the sake of my family who have been a bit worried. Over recent days, there's been too much venom. Unfortunately, it's the result of lies told by certain political forces which have poisoned the atmosphere and stirred up this dangerous climate of hatred."

The governor of Lombardy, the northern region at the epicentre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak, said on Wednesday that he had been given a police escort after growing criticism of his administration's handling of the crisis.The regional government, controlled by opposition leaderby previous League governments that many say left the region badly prepared to face the epidemic.Regional governor Attilio Fontana, a close Salvini ally, gave no details of the security escort but said the decision to assign one had not been at his request but had been decided by the "relevant authorities".The decision to assign the escort, as Italy has begun to ease lockdown restrictions imposed almost three months ago, highlighted widespread public anger at the handling of both the health crisis and the lockdown measures.Authorities said"We've been collecting dozens and dozens of threats on social media. There are so many of them and they're part of this climate of hatred," Fontana's lawyer Jacopo Pensa was quoted as saying by business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.As people have begun to emerge from lockdown, authorities have expressed exasperation at widespread flouting of social distancing rules in major centres including Milan, the main city of Lombardy.