Even though calls for the Taliban to prolong a cease-fire with the Afghan government have gone unanswered so far, there have been no signs of renewed fighting and the militants say they will release more prisoners.A senior member of the Taliban on May 27 told the AFP news agency that the militants were planning to free about 50 to 100 Afghan security force members as early as May 28.The Afghan government has also called on the Taliban to extend the cease-fire."If the Taliban are ready to extend the cease-fire, we are ready to continue the cease-fire too," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on May 27, adding that the future of negotiations "depends on the Taliban's next move."Earlier, a senior Taliban figure was quoted as saying the group was considering an extension of the cease-fire "if these developments, like the announcement of prisoner release, continue."On May 26, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not set a target date for a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid speculation he may make ending the United States' longest war a campaign issue ahead of November's presidential election.U.S. troops are in Afghanistan to conduct counterinsurgency operations. A few thousand U.S. troops cooperate with 16,500-strong NATO-led force to train, advise, and assist Afghan forces.Trump said there were "7,000-some-odd" U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, but officials clarified that number was slightly over 8,600 troops.Washington also pays about $4 billion a year to maintain the Afghan security force.