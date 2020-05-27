"We're doing something now. I think you'll find it very interesting. It's something you're going to be hearing about ... before the end of the week - very powerfully."

"The communist regime in Beijing would like nothing more than to extinguish the autonomy of Hong Kong and the rights of its people. This bipartisan legislation will impose strict sanctions on those who undermine Hong Kong's autonomy or contribute to the erosion of basic freedoms and rights enjoyed by the people of Hong Kong."

"I urge the Senate to take up this bill immediately - it's clear we have no time to waste ... We want to make sure that we're squeezing those individuals who are at the heart of these decisions to deprive the people of Hong Kong of their right."

"In many ways, Hong Kong is the canary in the coal mine for Asia," Toomey said. "Beijing's growing interference could have a chilling effect on other nations struggling for freedom in China's shadow."

Lawmakers in the United States on Tuesday hoped to ratchet up pressure on Beijing over moves from the Chinese government to crack down on Hong Kong's autonomy, even as President Donald Trump told reporters his administration would soon "do something" about the situation.The bipartisanand is in response to what Toomey's office callsWhen asked if he was prepared to use sanctions against China over the issue, the president said:The Chinese government's move was met with widespread dismay and alarm in Hong Kong, which has already been roiled by massive pro-democracy protests over the past year, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.Democratic lawmakers in Hong Kong saidToomey commented:The American bill is seen asBut the newly proposed legislationperceived in having a hand in cracking down on the city:In another key difference, the bill will effectivelyWhile Trump has taken a hard line against China in public, especially around the country's handling of the coronavirus and a perceived trade imbalance,Tuesday's comments indicate a tougher line on Beijing over its handling of Hong Kong - a sign that inaction from the White House may be coming to an end.Lawmakers meanwhile are hoping that their bill can pass quickly and lead to sanctions in time to dissuade Beijing from its current course. Van Hollen said on Tuesday: