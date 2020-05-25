© YouTube



The Resurrection of the Show

The Representation-Hungry Muslim Audience

Of Fatwas and All That Is Haram

Diliris Ertugrul, Ertugrul Gazi, Resurrection: ErtugrulIf you haven't been violating lockdown laws and are privileged enough to have a home, chances are that you come across these words a few times everyday - depending on just how many hours you spend on social media. Personally, I'm nearing a whole twenty-four - but that's a story for another day.The Turkish show Ertugrul is based in 13th century Anatolia and tells the story prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the empire's founder, Osman. It is often called the Turkish Game of Thrones, and for good reason - you'll find everything except dragons and sex: the castles, the sceneries, the clothes, the sword-clashing, the thrill, hell, even a starting score just as exhilarating. I often see my fifty-something parents bobbing their heads to the title theme just as I would for GOT - and it is cute as hell.It took me a hot minute to bring my snobby Game Of Thrones nose to the ground and watch the show, but I caved, and man, oh man.Ertugrul was released in Turkey in 2014, and became the most sought-after entertainment, spreading to Azerbaijan, for its shared history. Recently, Pakistan's Prime Minister visited Turkey and heard about the mad fandom around the show, and decided to work to bring the show to Pakistan by getting it dubbed in Urdu, and releasing it on the first of Ramadan, after which it spread like wildfire in the South Asian Muslim community.With the language barrier broken, Resurrection: Ertugrul got an actual audience resurrection, with lead actors thanking fans here, hoping to "visit soon". I'm not complaining, let me clarify: If there's a meet and greet, you best believe I'll be standing in line.As great as the show is when it comes to all the very many bases you could judge it on; be it direction, storyline, acting, production - there's more to it. Muslims across the world have been clinging to the show with a sort of emotional connection, so is it simply because the show is based around Muslim characters? That would be simplifying it.What I particularly enjoy is thatFor the parents' generation that hasn't been hooked to shows like Game of Thrones, the shift in genre is exhilarating to see. It also adds a complete new ball game when one sees the depiction of an Islamic Empire on TV screens today, a topic that is never touched. If ever a Muslim empire is depicted in any show or film, always, it is through the gaze of negativity.In that matter, the show isn't just a show, it is a declaration and destruction of the Islamic world's 'Orientalist' identity, one that viewed the Muslim rulers as barbaric, irrational beings who were submerged in debauchery and violence.The show is laced with direct messaging from the Quran, which comes as a fresh take for literally anyone, as all you ever hear of the Islamic Surahs on TV is before a man decides to put on an explosive belt. Truly, through Ertugrul Gazi, Muslims across the world haven't just found a show that is excellently made, but finally found the heroes their parents told them about.Zakir Naik, decided to come out with a video talking about the show, saying that though the show doesn't have bigger sins like love-making scenes, it is still "haram" and encouraged those who do not watch shows to not indulge in this one either.Whether you agree with him or not is truly up to you, but anything with the word 'Muslim' in it comes hand-in-hand with controversy, so we were very prepared for this. My opinion? Hmmm, I'm just saying there's worse things I could be doing, but then again, I'm not a preacher.If there is one thing I could change about the show...well, it is excruciatingly long. Often I wake up in the middle of the night thinking to myself "Wow, how will I ever complete five hundred episodes in this lifetime?" and then sit there as insomnia eats me whole...alright, I'm kidding. But truly, this is Kyunki Saas Bhi... level of endlessness. Sometimes you truly wish the horses would not run in slo-mo, and that people would just be dramatic as opposed to clinging to subtle reactions so the show could just.move.on...but here's my thing.It is true that the show is yet to reach other groups, but I for one am hopeful.While not everyone may connect to the show's religious angles, the thing is, they don't need to.If nothing else, everyone can find one person in the show they can have a full fledged crush on, and I fully support that. More importantly, the normalisation of such content will truly be ground-breaking when it comes to fighting Islamophobia, as...something the world strips them off everyday.