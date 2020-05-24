Snow late in spring
© facebook.com/chornogora.rescue
A downpour across the entire Ukrainian territory may last for almost the entire week.

It started snowing in the Carpathian Mountains on Sunday, May 24.

As of 13:15 on May 24, the air temperature on Mount Pip Ivan of Chornohora was +2 °C, the southwest wind was 7 meters per second; it was snowing," the Chornohirsky mountain search and rescue post said on Facebook on May 24.

"Visibility is limited to 70 meters," it said.

Pip Ivan is the third highest peak of the Chornohora range, with a height of 2,022 meters above sea level.

The weather in Ukraine on Sunday, May 24, was expected to be rainy in the west, the east, parts of the south and the north.

Later in the following days, a downpour is forecast across the entire Ukrainian territory, which is expected to last for almost the entire week.