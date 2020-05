Pressure from default notices and follow-up actions like locking up stores or terminating leases was cited in the bankruptcies of Modell's Sporting Goods and Stage Stores Inc. Many chains stopped paying rent after the pandemic shuttered most U.S. stores, gambling that they could hold on to some cash before landlords demanded payment.

Two weeks ago, when showing the uncanny correlation between defaults and the unemployment rates, we predicted that the number of Chapter 11 filings that is about to flood the US will be nothing short of biblical.All that was missing was a catalyst... and according to Bloomberg that catalyst arrived in the past week or so, as, who in turn have experienced aAccording to Bloomberg , restaurants, department stores, apparel merchants and specialty chains have been receiving notices from landlords - some of whom have gone as long as three months without receiving rent.said Andy Graiser, co-president of commercial real estate company, A&G Real Estate Partners. "The stakes are enormous, and landlords are suffering, too., according to a recent analysis by CoStar Group, which also found that just a quarter of expected rent payments have been received by landlords."If the landlords don't put a pause on their actions, you're going to see more bankruptcies."That said, receipt of a default notice don't necessarily mean a retailers will get booted anytime soon, especially since there is nobody waiting in line for the real estate: some landlords are merely sending letters to preserve their legal rights while discussing the situation with tenants, and to assure their spot as a prepetition creditor once the default tsunami begins in earnest.One such company, Simon Property Group Inc., says it's in active negotiations with merchants at its malls, and has been taking their tenants' financial status into account. "The bottom line is, we do have a contract and we do expect to get paid," said CEO David Simon during the company's May 11 earnings call."The landlords do have the legal contract," said Green Street Advisors senior analyst, Vince Tibone.However, as noted above, landlords are of course still stuck with their own bills - including bank debts which they're expected to pay. On Thursday we reported that US malls are in a crisis which started in January as vacancies hit a record high.And earlier Friday we reported that, as they were forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Retailers Neiman Marcus Group, J.Crew and J.C. Penney have already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this month in the United States.The letters began arriving in March and early April, "but the rate of such notices picked up materially in late April and early May," Stage Stores said. Some landlords began locking the company out "and threatened to evict the debtors and dispose of the in-store inventory." The company also said that "responding to and managing these default notices and related litigation outside of Chapter 11 would have been a monumentally difficult task."said Grasier, addingSome landlords get it, according to Tom Mullaney, managing director of restructuring at real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle. Retailers he represents are getting default letters that are understanding and sympathetic; other landlords strike a more combative tone.What's more interesting is the action, or lack of it, by the landlords afterward, Mullaney said. "In a lot of cases, the letters that are being sent aren't being followed up on," he said - the landlords are simply preserving their legal rights. Maybe they just don't have the fund to retain lawyers?Others, meanwhile, are just taking the law into their own hands: some property owners have run out of patience and have locked out Mullaney's clients. "The environment is getting pretty testy and emotional on both sides of the table," he said.