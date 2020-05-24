"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State." (source)

The new normal

We're all in this together

Stay home.

Social distancing

Six feet

Essential

Pivot

Uncertain or unprecedented times

Flatten the curve

Communities are being urged to practice social distancing, some schools are closing, sports and cultural events are being canceled, and companies are asking employees to work from home — even if they're not experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Many are wondering why they are essentially self-quarantined despite the fact that they're not sick. The answer has to do with "flattening the curve" — an answer that could leave some people confused.



You've likely seen "flattening the curve" graphs being used in articles and shared on social media as a way to explain the importance of responding aggressively to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But what does it mean to flatten the curve, and how do we do it?



Friday on "CBS This Morning," CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explained what has become a buzzword in the wake of the outbreak.



"Is it really worth while to do all of this social distancing and hand washing? The answer is yes," Dr. LaPook said. "Normally, right now — without any measures — the epidemic might go up [sharply] and go down. That peak number of cases could overload the system and that's what people are worried about." (source)

Safe

Dishonorable mentions: "curbing the spread" and "wash your hands"

This is what brainwashing is like.

What words are driving you nuts?