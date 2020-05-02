The gold standard remains the ABC News report according to which intel collected in November 2019 by the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), a subsidiary of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), was already warning about a new virulent contagion getting out of hand in Wuhan, based on "detailed analysis of intercepted communications and satellite imagery".



An unnamed source told ABC, "analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event", adding the intel was "briefed multiple times" to the DIA, the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and even the White House.

Matthew Gould also disclosed plans to log the location of whenever two or more people are in close proximity for minutes at a time.



That will disturb privacy campaigners.

Mr Gould told the Science and Technology Committee the app would be "technically ready" for deployment in "two to three weeks" - but made it clear it was only one part of the strategy to emerge from lockdown and would involve a none-too-subtle marketing campaign.



"If you want to protect the NHS and stop it being overwhelmed and, at the same time, want to get the economy moving, then the app is going to be part of an essential part of a strategy for doing that," he said.

They want us snitching on each other and suspect of each other. This is the most pernicious form of social control ever devised, to distrust basic human contact and interaction because there are germs in the world.