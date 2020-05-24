© REUTERS/Toby Melville; Getty Images / Leon Neal

Boris Johnson had an intimate relationship with Jennifer Arcuri, while Arcuri received over £100,000 in public money. It's morally, if not legally, corrupt, but Teflon Boris will get off again.A blind man with his head up his own arse could have seen that coming.I digress.This non-stick quality is especially applicable to an Old Etonian PM for whom the establishment's wheels are uniquely greased and unlikely to be derailed. While the Greater London Authority will be reopening its own inquiry, it can't "convict" Johnson of anything, so there's only one court left where he can be tried: The Court of Public Opinion.Let's begin with a few facts.Fact one: Johnson and Arcuri, both married to other people at the time, were "at it." I have a source who confirmed to me that, according to Arcuri, their relationship was sexual. Johnson probably called it "spaffing." She admits that he visited her home at night and even the IOPC found evidence that there might have been an "intimate relationship."Fact two:Fact three: Arcuri went on three trade missions with Johnson while he was mayor between 2008 and 2016, despite being about as qualified as a kid with a lemonade stand.Fact four: Johnson gave keynote speeches at Arcuri's events, promoting Innotech. Arcuri gained one of just 200 highly-coveted 'Tier 1' entrepreneur visas as a result.But like I say, he'll get away with it. His kind always does. The world is built by the elite for the elite and they put measures in place to stop the whole thing collapsing in on itself. Johnson's so slippery that if you laid him on Donald Trump and spun him, you'd unlock the key to perpetual motion.As the IOPC's statement said, "While there was no evidence that Mr. Johnson influenced the payment of sponsorship monies or participation in trade missions, there was evidence to suggest that those officers making decisions about sponsorship monies and attendance on trade missions thought that there was a close relationship between Mr. Johnson and Ms. Arcuri, and this influenced their decision-making."Anyway, jurors, it's up to you. If you're happy in a world where leaders can throw your money in the direction of their latest bunk-up and get away with it, carry on as you were. If you're not, well, I rest my case.