US President Donald Trump in October 2019 announced that former Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed as a result of a US military operation.Iraqi intelligence announced on Wednesday that an alleged successor to ex-Daesh leader al-Baghdadi had been arrested, according to a report by Ashaq al Awsat.According to the INA news agency , Iraqi intelligence detained"Today, the National Intelligence Service announced the arrest of the candidate to succeed the terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi", INA news agency reported, citing security sources. No official confirmation from Baghdad has followed the reports.According to earlier media reports,who was appointed as al-Baghdadi's successor hours after the latter's death.Before al-Baghdadi's killing , there were allegations that the US State Department considered al-Salbi to be his potential successor, and quickly offered a $5 million reward for his capture.The death of al-Baghdadi was announced by Trump in October 2019, who stated that US forces had hunted the terrorist down in Syria's Idlib province and assassinated him.