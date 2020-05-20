© Martyn Wheatley/Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency



The leader of the anti-immigrant group Britain First was fined and given a suspended sentence for refusing to unlock his phone and computer to police after returning from a trip to Russia last year, under UK anti-terrorism laws.Paul Golding, 38, was ordered to pay a £21 ($26) surcharge and £750 ($918) in costs, and given a nine-month "conditional discharge" by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday.Arbuthnot said that the stop did not require "reasonable suspicion" under Schedule 7, and that there was "no doubt" that Golding failed to comply with police orders.Britain First has been described by mainstream media as a "far-right" extremist group, while its criticism of immigrants has been labeled "Islamophobic." The group has fewer than 1,000 members and was deregistered as a political party in 2017, after failing to pay a £25 and file the proper paperwork.