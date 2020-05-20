© Sputnik / Tatiana Makeeva

If you're going to tell blatant lies about Russia, you better make sure they don't catch you. On Tuesday, US news site Bloomberg was caught bungling statistics to make Russia look bad - and they weren't happy about it.An op-ed written by regular columnist Clara Ferreira Marques titled 'How Putin's Russia Bungled the Pandemic' described how, as of 2013, Russia had 3.8 beds per 1,000 people, way behind the OECD average of 8.2 per 1,000. The truth was the exact opposite - Bloomberg had swapped the numbers.On their Facebook page, The Embassy of Russia in the US hit back hard.The Facebook post provided links to the official World Bank data, showing that Russia had over double the number of beds per capita compared to the OECD. The embassy called this swapping of figures "sheer forgery."Bloomberg has since amended their piece, changing the graph to show the true figures for both Russia and the OECD.