"We demand that Bloomberg Opinion refute, apologize and respect its own customers. We are convinced that readers and viewers of the leading American media deserve verified, but not deliberately distorted, information."

Everything's fine if it fits the narrative, Bloomberg Opinion editors might have thought when theyon the number of hospital beds per 1,000 residents, including theTaking a swipe at Russia's efforts to upgrade the Soviet healthcare system to make it less cumbersome and more effective, the piece argued that the endeavor failed, only leading to a drop in hospitals, beds available, and doctors.To back up the premise, the article featured a graph claiming to be based on 2013 data from the World Bank. However, according to the World Bank's actual stats,The blunder did not go unnoticed by the Russian Embassy in the US, which accused Bloomberg of promoting a new barrage ofThe embassy said in a Facebook statement:Several hours after the embassy voiced its protest,embedding a correct version of the graph instead of the misleading one.The blunder came just days after Bloomberg ran another story about Covid-19 and Russia that raised some eyebrows.It has since been changed twice to sound more neutral.Other Western media outlets seem to be taking the same misleading doom-and-gloom approach in covering Russia's fight with the epidemic. Last week,Meanwhile, theThe mystery of Russia's low death toll was thus "solved" by the Western press. But when the Russian Embassy in the US tried to have the New York Times print comparative statistics for Moscow, New York City, and London to give readers some proper context,