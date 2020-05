© Rafael Hernandez/picture alliance via Getty Images



Guaidó was leader of the operations

Commander in Chief - President Juan Guaidó Overall Project Supervisor - Sergio Vergara Chief Strategist: Juan Jose Rendon On Site Commander - To be determined

Denial is followed by selective recognition

Documents show Guaido's role in the recent mercenary operation aimed at kidnapping President Nicolas Maduro.New information divulged this week reveals that Juan Guaidó was designated as "commander and chief" of the mercenary operation that completely unraveled on the shores of Venezuela.was published by the Washington Post this week.The document providesThe document also explains thethat Goudreau has been complaining about publicly since the failed operation last Sunday, May 3.There is an important detail that the world press has not analysed. One AP article whichwas launched from Colombia. The article provides particulars on the presence of three paramilitary groups (deserters from the Venezuelan armed forces and police) in Colombia and explains how this operation had been foiled and aborted. It clearly names Jordan Goudreau, including a profile on the mercenary and many other details about the planned attack.This document also appears to confirm thatdespite the exposure of the planned incursion by the press,It also shows that neither US intelligence agencies, nor the Colombian police, nor even Guaidó's team took action to stop the attack.One can extrapolate two possible reasons for this. Allowing the operation to move forward, without directly committing to SilverCorp,(whether a success or failure). The operation couldon one side or the other. What is certain is that all of these scenarios, "whether above or under the table" in the words of Rendón on CNN,with the aim of illegally overthrowing Maduro. Rendón told CNN in Spanish thatalliances with other countries, their own actions, uprisings of people from within, of the soldiers that are there, the eventual use of actors that are outside, retired soldiers. All these scenarios were produced, as the president said well, we are analysing things above and below the table."is what is described on page 39 of the contract.Under the title "ATTACHMENT N: CHAIN OF COMMAND," the document includes the following:The first reaction of Guaidó was to deny that he was involved in the disastrous operation in the face of the cost of lives of eight mercenaries, former Venezuelan soldiers, and the capture of numerous paramilitaries, including two US former soldiers. Guaidó's team however, publicly acknowledged this week their involvement, but they tried to discredit SilverCorp as if it had acted on its own. Nevertheless 50 thousand dollars to the mercenary company of Florida and thatIn the coming days it will become evident whether the governments of Trump and Duque in Colombia opt for the strategy of impunity. This scandal without doubt weakens in an important way the illegal policy of sanctions and the dirty campaign supported by the hard-line Venezuelan opposition that has broken with the strategy of dialogue that other more moderate anti-Chavista sectors continue to advance in Caracas.