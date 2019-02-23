© teleSUR



teleSUR correspondent in Venezuela said Venezuelan immigration Police were securing the border point and that members of the Venezuelan army were deployed at the scene.A group of right-wing terrorists Saturday took over multiple armored vehicles that belong to the Venezuelan armed forces and rammed into border barriers at the Venezuelan-Colombian border in a staged operation ordered by right-wing opposition members in Colombia.According to teleSUR reporters at the scene, armored vehicles of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) rammed into the Venezuelan security barrier installed in the Simon Bolivar international bridge and thenteleSUR correspondent in Venezuela Madeleine García said that Venezuelan immigration Police were securing the border point and that members of the Venezuelan army were deployed at the scene. "Three soldiers were moved to Colombian territory, but not all the armed forces of Venezuela."Garcia said that at least one member of the border security force was injured in the staged attack as well as a Chilean photographer who was at the scene.