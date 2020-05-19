© Reuters / Phil Noble

We are communicating with the approximately nine million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimize any risk of potential phishing.

Criminals gained access to emails and travel history for around nine million customers of British budget airline EasyJet,"There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused," the airline said, as cited by the media.EasyJet said it had contacted forensic experts to investigate the hack. The airline also notified the Information Commissioner's Office and the National Cyber Security Center.EasyJet has apologized for the incident and said that it is currently contacting all "relevant customers directly," and will notify everyone who was affected by the hack no later than May 26.