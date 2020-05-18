© Getty Images / Frank Bienewald

Frank Owen is the author of 'Clubland: The Rise and Fall of Club Culture,' 'No Speed Limit: The Highs and Lows of Meth' and the forthcoming 'Booze, Blood and Noise: A Personal History of Manchester Punk.'

Now that deaths because of opioids are plateauing in America, another reborn epidemic is poisoning the country's drug users. It's polydrug use - the mixing of substances that catalyze each other in a spectrum of deadly cocktails.Yet, the latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the gold standard of American drug surveys, reveals that the total number of people using methamphetamine is almost exactly the same as 2015 and 2017, and only slightly higher than 2016. The latest Monitoring the Future survey, which surveys only adolescents, records a small drop in methamphetamine use among young people, part of a continual decline since its peak in 2000.So what is going on? How can meth use be stable or declining at the same time as meth-related deaths are skyrocketing?"Most drug overdose deaths in the U.S. involve drug mixing," says Kenneth Anderson, the executive director of the HAMS Harm Reduction Network, a New York-based non-profit that helps people who want to reduce the harmful effects of their alcohol and drug use without completely quitting drugs."Data from New York City found drug mixing in over ninety percent of deaths," adds Anderson.The real story is not that meth is back (it never went away), or that meth is more powerful (the pseudoephedrine-based formula that drug cartels use to manufacture methamphetamine hasn't changed in decades), or that more people are using meth (national statistics say otherwise).In January, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published a study of over a million urine samples collected at clinics across America between 2013 and 2019.And it's not just the combination of meth and opiates. In New York City, thirty-eight percent of drug overdose deaths involve cocaine and opioids.Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly three quarters of cocaine-involved deaths also involve at least one opioid.Polydrug use - the consumption of two or more substances either sequentially or simultaneously, often to increase pleasure or manage the stresses of daily life - is nothing new. Hollywood actors and rock stars who often have access to their own private Dr. Feelgoods pioneered the polydrug trend and sometimes paid a price.James N. Hall, a drug epidemiologist at Nova Southeastern University in Florida, traces the modern fashion for polydrug use to the 1990s rave scene. In the beginning, the scene was powered by one substance, MDMA, nicknamed 'Ecstasy.' But as the Ecstasy supply became adulterated, ravers experimented with other drugs such as cocaine, Special K, GHB, and LSD."Ravers would begin their weekend with a snorted line of cocaine while they waited for the Ecstasy to take effect," says Hall. "If the effect was not trippy enough they might try LSD to boost the 'rolling' experience. As they got jittery, they may have 'candy flipped' a Xanax hidden in a Skittles box."By the end of the century, a new drug was added to the mix: diverted prescription painkillers, primarily OxyContin, purchased from 'pill mills' and which were often mixed with Valium or Xanax, and alcohol. After the Drug Enforcement Administration cracked down on "script doctors" illegally prescribing pain pills, a second wave of opioid abuse emerged as consumers turned to heroin supplied by Mexican cartels.We've also recently seen a flood of so-called "research chemicals" from Chinese factories, primarily cathinones such as mephedrone and methylone. Unscrupulous drug dealers substitute cathinones for MDMA, and add in meth and cocaine, selling the resulting mixture to unwary consumers as Molly, the rebranded name for Ecstasy.Hall sees the polydrug poisoning problem only getting worse because of coronavirus, as a dip in the supply of illicit drugs caused by the lockdown could lead users to migrate to more dangerous alternatives: "Disruptions in the supply and availability of drugs because of the Covid-19 pandemic may result in users taking and combining whatever they can get."Drug cocktails are now a leading cause of accidental death in America, yet few consumers appreciate the risks of mixing and matching different substances.If the intent is to curb the sharp rise in drug deaths that has occurred over the last decade, instead of cracking down on individual drugs, which only causes users to switch substances, then it makes more sense to emphasize harm reduction in the form of needle exchanges, safe injection sites, testing drugs for purity and, most important of all, educating drug consumers about the dangers of drug-mixing.Says the HAMS Harm Reduction Network's Anderson: "Education is needed in the school system so that kids who find a bottle of painkillers in grandma's medicine cabinet will know better than to wash them down with a bottle of booze or mix them with the bottle of Xanax that was sitting next to them."