"We expect that our business will inevitably be affected. We will try all we can to seek a solution," Chairman Guo Ping said in his keynote speech at Huawei's annual global analyst summit on Monday."Survival is the key word for us at present," Guo said in a Q&A.Guo said Huawei was committed to complying with U.S. rules and it had significantly increased R&D and inventory to meet U.S. pressures.The company was added to the Commerce Department's "entity list" a year ago due to national security concerns, amid accusations from Washington that it violated U.S. sanctions on Iran and can spy on customers. Huawei has denied the allegations.But China hawks in the Trump administration were frustrated that Huawei's entity listing was not doing enough to curb its access to supplies.The company has had to rewrite 60 million lines of code and invest 15,000+ man years in research and development in a bid to deal with pressures created by being placed on the entity list.It said Huawei has since remained committed to complying with all U.S. government rules and regulations, but despite its efforts, the U.S. government has decided to proceed and completely ignore the concerns of many companies and industry associations.Huawei, which needs semiconductors for its smartphones and telecoms equipment, has found itself at the heart of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China, whose relationship has soured in recent months over the origins of the deadly coronavirus.