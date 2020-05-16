© Misha Friedman/Getty Images



"subsidizing the insurers is not going to cut it. ... We need emergency Medicare expansion for the uninsured, and coverage of out-of-pocket costs for the insured, now."

"It is mind-boggling that [Congress] would be willing to spend more money, more taxpayers' dollars, to make sure people have access to the care they need, under the COBRA plan, rather than existing Medicare program. It is maddening to think our elected officials would think that's the preferred choice."

Roughly 27 million Americans and their families have lost their health insurance after sweeping layoffs and business closures during the coronavirus lockdown.Millions of others — including dependents who relied on plans from another member of their family — are ineligible, leaving them without any insurance options, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, The Independent reported.the report says.Few Americans will fall into the so-calledafter losing their job because of wages earned before they were laid off combined with unemployment benefits and a temporary $600-a-week boost from supplemental relief,in states that didn't expand them.By January 2021, as unemployment benefits shrink,with nearly 2 million Americans enrolling in Medicaid or other subsidized plans. But many states facing shrinking tax revenues are bracing forleaving the program's future for many Americans in jeopardy.according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.not seen since the Great Depression.In their latest bill, Congressional Democrats have proposed subsidizing the cost ofbenefits, which allow people to continue their employer-backed health coverage after they leave a job,with fewer than 10 percent of workers using the plan. Employer premiums average $7,188 for a single person and $20,576 for a family of four, plus a 2 percent administrative fee. It's meant as a temporary stop-gap between jobs. The HEROES Act proposes that the government absorbs those costs while Americans are out of work.Health insurance companies would reap the benefits of federally subsidized costs, while the legislation would also retain current disparities in coverage — laid-off workers with more-expensive plans could continue their coverage, for example.Before the pandemic, more than 26 million people already were uninsured, and millions of others were considered "underinsured" with costly plans that leave them with little if any room to cover out-of-pocket expenses.Adam Gaffney, a critical care doctor and president of Physicians for a National Health Program, said thatWendell Potter, a former health insurance executive and Medicare for All advocate, told The Independent that: