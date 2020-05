After this there is no turning back. You take the blue pill, your story ends. You wake up in bed and believe whatever you want to.



You take the red pill and you stay in wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember, all I'm offering is the truth."

Real science neither requires nor asks for assent. In contrast, pseudo-sciences, demand obedience to the narratives they propagate — even when these narratives conflict with hard science.

Americans are faced with the following choice - continue to follow the government mandated lock down while watching their life savings erode (based on faulty projections and models regarding the China coronavirus) - or get back to work.In the movie the Matrix, the lead character, Neo, is faced with the stark reality - that. But Neo is given an opportunity. He is given a choice between taking a red pill or the blue pill.At the site Unconstrained Analytics , the Matrix is explained and today's reaction to the China coronavirus as well:(Note - to obtain below data we summed up all deaths for weeks 1 through 16 for each year from the data in the CDC website):We know that 99% of all COVID deaths are related to individuals with more than one other comorbidity (i.e. the individuals had cancer or some other medical condition). We also know that the majority of COVID deaths are those people over age 70.Children are virtually free from any risk of death from the China coronavirus. Healthy individuals under the age of 65 are also at very low risk.When looking at the data it is difficult to understand why the US (and the world for that matter) would close down their economies for this virus. The economies stayed open in 2017 and the number of deaths were greater.