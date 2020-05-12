A Tucson-based documentary on child sex trafficking is now released. "Contraland" is available online for free.KGUN9 has been covering the making of the documentary for a few years now.It's the brainchild of Craig "Sawman" Sawyer — a former member of the elite Navy SEAL team 6.Sawyer worked in tandem with law enforcement agencies in sex sting operations, which led to 22 arrests."Bringing in various experts and running the operations - showing the viewers just how readily these child traffickers will come for an ad offering a child for sex. It's scary how many will come and how quickly. We show them the reality of it," he said.Sawyer says he's only scratched the surface and plans to make more documentaries. He says he's able to offer the documentary at no charge because of donations to his non-profit organization, Vets for Child Rescue, and sponsors of the documentary.Documentary website: