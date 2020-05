© Armand Hough/African News Agency



A Sea Point Good Samaritan who ignored opposition from some residents to feed homeless people during the national lockdown is stunned after his car was set alight early on Wednesday.Peter Wagenaar believes the torching of his Mini Cooper was an escalation of the backlash he had received from the community."I believe it is someone who is so toxic who wants to deter me. I am at peace. We have 200-300 supporters. There are a handful of people who have been rallying against us," he said.Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident, and said a case of malicious damage to property had been opened for investigation, with no arrests so far.Member of the provincial legislature, Brett Herron, said that "there are some in the Atlantic Seaboard community"Last night his car was petrol bombed. This is shocking. It appears some people believe the law doesn't apply to them... I have alerted the SAPS."This is vigilantism and the people who are responsible need to be prosecuted. The law is the law and it applies to all, no exception," Herron said.Ward councillor Nicola Jowell condemned the attack."I'm shocked and appalled and I hope the police will follow through on this. A number of people have been unhappy and some have welcomed his efforts. But the fact remains that the person responsible for this must face the might of the law."