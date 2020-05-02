© East Anglia Images/Alamy



gave away more than half of their profits from property

It is the most unequal city in the land - a place of college spires and glamorous May balls, where homelessness and food poverty are rife and the lowest-paid workers cannot afford their rent.Now newly discovered historical documents reveal that Cambridge has also achieved a more egalitarian economic feat: as the birthplace of compassionate capitalism in the UK.A fascinating manuscript about the property dealings of Cambridge's wealthiest medieval families shows that they consistently gave their profits and assets away to improve the welfare of their local community., detailing how the city's early capitalists used their wealth to benefit local religious houses and hospitals.said Dr Catherine Casson, co-author of Compassionate Capitalism, a major new book on the subject. "The missing roll we found informed us about an area of Cambridge that no one had really looked at before."The roll recorded the ownership history of property in the city and its suburbs over the preceding 100 years, enabling Casson to analyseThe data showed many of the city's medieval entrepreneursSome landlords even became property developers, subdividing the buildings they owned in order to buy vacant land to build new homes.The majority of these newly wealthy families in Cambridge. "That's not because they had to, it's because they chose to," said Casson.by 13th-century standards. "Potentially, they could have spent the money on mistresses... but also on things like food and drink. Bills for hospitality in medieval times were very high," said Casson.Casson thinks they probably hoped that investing in these projects would increase their chances of getting into heaven, as well as improving their stature in the local community.But the medieval capitalists also had a real sense that providing the local community with financial support and a welfare infrastructure made Cambridge a more attractive - and economically successful - place to live, study and bring up a family in the 13th century. "It was a mutually beneficial process," she said.In 2018, a report showed income was more unevenly distributed among Cambridge residents than in any other UK city. The top 6% of earners who lived in Cambridge took home 19% of the total income generated by residents.