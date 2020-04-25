© Roger Stalley



Roger Stalley is a fellow emeritus of Trinity College Dublin, where he was formerly professor of history of art. His latest book, Early Irish Sculpture and the Art of the High Crosses (Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art and Yale University Press) will be published on May 12th

The high crosses of Ireland, especially those adorned with figure sculpture, are such familiar features of our historic landscape that it is easy to take them for granted. While the meaning of the scenes depicted on the crosses have prompted intense debate, the carvings themselves have rarely been considered as works of art.Little thought has been given to the craftsmen who made them or to the people who commissioned them. This is especially so with a group of monuments carved by the hand of a single sculptor, whose work includes the great cross at Monasterboice, erected, as an inscription explains, on the instructions of abbot Muiredach in the years before 924 AD. As so often in the middle ages,, but it seems appropriate to describe him as the "Muiredach master". His approach was remarkably naturalistic, the figures roundly modelled and the scenes full of attractive details -. This is an impressive oeuvre. It is not often in medieval art that we can follow the work of an individual sculptor in this way.It is sometimes assumed that medieval artists showed little interest in creativity or innovation, a view that has been widely refuted in recent years. There is plenty of ingenuity in the way that the Muiredach master handled established Christian themes, revealing a taste for humour and anecdotal detail. This comes to the fore inThe various operations demanded a co-ordinated physical effort, not to mention foresight, planning and practical expertise.The source of this fine stone has long been a mystery but in recent years geological evidence has pointed to the hill at Carrickleck (Meath),The origin of the name, meaning "the stone bed", reflects the ancient importance of the site. Before it was taken from the quarry, the cross was roughed out, a process that helped to reduce the weight. Key decisions about geometry and the layout of the carved panels were made at this point, indicating that the master sculptor must have been present from the start. When it came to cross-making, the quarry lay at the heart of both production and design.One of the most contentious subjects in the history of sculpture is the question of whether carving was carried out on the ground, or delayed until the stones were already in place. Scholars of Greek sculpture are still debating this point with regard to the Parthenon in Athens, where some argue that the famous frieze was carved in situ by sculptors working on a scaffold after the temple had been built. In Ireland. Parts of the cross would have been quite impossible to carve otherwise.Tell-tale signs of its use are easy to spot, especially among patterns of interlace. The drill in question was almost certainly the pump drill, a type inherited from classical antiquity.The most dramatic moment in the process of cross-making was the erection of the finished monument. This was a hazardous operation, especially in cases where the body of the cross was formed from separate pieces of stone,. The so-called "tall cross" at Monasterboice is one of the outstanding examples. In such cases the cross-headThe scale and engineering of the larger crosses suggest that powerful individuals were involved. This was certainly the case at Clonmacnoise, where an inscription on the "cross of scriptures"Abbot and the king were obviously well-acquainted. The crosses at Clonmacnoise, Monasterboice and Kells are not only linked in matters of style and subject;, men who knew each other well. Once the Muiredach master had demonstrated his prowess, it is no surprise that fellow patrons wanted a cut of the action. The presence ofof the crosses may be significant in this regard, a hint perhaps of aristocratic involvement.It is frequently suggested that the high crosses served as "preaching crosses", the aim being to instruct the laity in the basic tenets of the Christian faith. This is(presumably in benign weather). While such events may indeed have taken place, this is a somewhat innocent and romantic image of the middle ages, more in keeping with Victorian perceptions of the past.One thing to be learned from the history of art is that. When trying to justify artistic indulgence, patrons invariably fell back on didactic arguments, pointing to the value of images as a means of educating "simple folk". One gets the impression, however, that. They were certainly designed to impress as well as educate.In fact, the ringed cross was far from ideal as a framework for educational images. In the view of one expert, they look like monuments to which paintings have been attached, as if icons from inside a church had been taken down and stuck on the face of the cross. It is an interesting thought, a clue perhaps to the origin of what is a curious and unusual arrangement.Perhaps this was felt to be unnecessary, especially if the images were already familiar, possibly in other media - wood-carvings, textiles, painted panels or manuscript illumination.While the creation of the great crosses at Monasterboice, Kells and Clonmacnoise leaves us with much to ponder, their future conservation provides pressing problems. In recent years, the growth of white lichen has disfigured the appearance of some of the carving, the herbicidal sprays once employed now being considered unsafe. Inevitably there will be pressure to bring more of the crosses indoors, a process that sadly reduces their impact.When crosses remain in the open, the visual experience varies according to the time and season, the panels lit in sparkling sequence as the rays of the sun pass from east to west. On summer evenings at Monasterboice it is hard not to experience a sense of wonder as the northern face of Muiredach's cross is suddenly bathed in sunlight, the whole event over in just a few minutes, an experience we can still share with those who gazed at the carvings a thousand years ago.