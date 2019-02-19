© Sheela Na Gig project



Look at these, my child-bearing hips



Look at these, my ruby red ruby lips...



Sheela-na-gig, Sheela-na-gig



You exhibitionist

[This article contains some graphic imagery]

For hundreds of years carvings of naked women have sat provocatively on churches across Britain. But who created them - and why?The year is 1992 and the singer-songwriter PJ Harvey is performing Sheela-Na-Gig, the most successful single from her critically acclaimed album Dry.But unless you're a fan of late 20th Century indie music, or an expert in Norman church architecture, there's every chance you've not been exposed to the sheela-na-gig - or have walked past one without even realising it.Often overlooked, or perhaps ignored, by vicars and congregations,For the past 20 years John Harding, from the Sheela Na Gig Project, has covered thousands of miles tracking down sightings of them across the country.His obsession began following a visit to a church in Shropshire in 1998.After finding very little information online, he decided to post something himself and was inundated with possible sightings."They are not quite as rare as the yeti but they're not common," he says., while in the UK there are about 60 known figures with "more popping up all the time", according to Mr Harding.he explains.But why these stone carvings were displayed in Norman churches across Britain, Ireland, France and Spain has divided opinion.Some suggest the figures depict a pre-Christian deity, others that they are a fertility symbol or a protection against evil.Dr Barbara Freitag, author of Sheela-na-gigs: Unravelling an Enigma, believes they were made by local carvers for country churches to promote a successful birth."Generally sheelas are carved in the birthing position and are presented with their vulva in the desired physiological state before, during or after birth," she says."The emaciated upper half of these figures was meant to appease the dead mothers or grandmothers who were thought to bear a grudge against the newborn."For Georgia Rhoades, author of Decoding the Sheela-na-gig, the "nude and bald" women represent the Crone or Earth Goddess."They were pagan goddess figures, emblematic of the Earth Goddess who births us and takes us back into her at death," she explains."In some places, brides were required to look at and perhaps touch the sheela before weddings, which seems to suggest their role in fertility rites."In the UK the "poster girl for sheela-na-gigs" can be found on Kilpeck Church near Hereford, according to Mr Harding.However, it is, which is his favourite."When you see the Oaksey sheela, most people's reaction is 'good God'," he says."It's the most kind of in-your-face and it's the breasts as well - the Kilpeck sheela just has nipples, but here you've got all the womanly attributes."Positioned next to the main door of the church, a small lead roof has been installed above the carving to protect it.But not all congregations have been keen to embrace these X-rated sculptures.In the Essex village of Easthorpe, a sheela was deemed too obscene to keep and so was given to a museum after serving time in the vicarage garden rockery., Mr Harding says, while others were removed, hidden or destroyed by red-faced clergyman and shocked churchgoers.In 2004, a topless figure which had been in a chapel in Buncton in West Sussex since the early 1100s was attacked, despite having "no obvious genitals on display"."It wasn't a very well known one, it was an inoffensive thing," says Mr Harding."I put it up on the website and somebody went in at night and chiselled it off the wall."And it's not just the full-frontal brashness of the sheela that has outraged sensibilities."In Kilpeck there are a number of corbels missing, and there's a story that an old chap said he was ordered by the vicar's wife to chop some of the corbels off," Mr Harding says., as Mr Harding explains."At St John in Devizes they're on the same piece of stone -At the church of St Mary and St Andrew in Cambridgeshire, a sheela can be seen next to a naked male figure.he says.In Bristol, graphic artwork can be spotted in the 1,200 roof bosses [carved decorations] at St Mary Redcliffe.Among a number of exhibitionist figures there isAnd if that wasn't enough to make a choirmaster blush, high in the roof beams of Avening Church"Penis swallowers are basically a monstrous head swallowing their own penises," explains Mr Harding."Sometimes they're playing instruments and it looks very suggestive, but in Avening Church if it is bagpipes, he's not holding it. So it's fairly self-supporting, shall we say."For the Church of England, the presence of stone genitalia in places of worship is all part of the "rich tradition of church decoration" over the centuries.a spokesman says."But they reflect the diversity of architectural ornament found on churches up and down the country."And even though the experts might not think alike as to what purpose sheela-na-gigs served, many do agree on one thing."In this country," says Mr Harding.Ms Rhoades agrees that many sheelas "are clearly enjoying themselves"."My favourite is at Oaksey, where the sheela's vulva is extended almost to her ankles," she says."We don't know exactly what her message is, but she's joyous and it's clear where the message is coming from."