Gold foil crosses were found in the grave which indicate he was a Christian, a fact which has also surprised historians.

most likely from the Indian subcontinent or Sri Lanka

An Anglo-Saxon burial chamber found on a grassy verge next to a busy road and not far from an Aldi is being hailed as Britain's equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb.Archaeologists on Thursday will reveal the results of years of research into the burial site of a rich, powerful Anglo-Saxon man found at Prittlewell in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.When it was first discovered in 2003, jaws dropped at how intact the chamber was. But it is only now, after years of painstaking investigation by more than 40 specialists, that a fuller picture of the extraordinary nature of the find is emerging.Sophie Jackson, director of research at Museum of London Archaeology (Mola), said it could be seen as a British equivalent to Tutankhamun's tomb, although different in a number of ways.For one thing it is in free-draining soil, meaning everything organic has decayed. "It was essentially a sandpit with stains," she said. But what a sandpit. "It was one of the most significant archaeological discoveries we've made in this country in the last 50 to 60 years."The research revealsIt also throws up a possible name for the powerful Anglo-Saxon figure for whom the grave was built.Previously, the favourite suggestion was a king of the East Saxons, Saebert, son of Sledd. But he died about 616 andThat means it could be Saebert's younger brother Seaxa although, since the body has dissolved and only tiny fragments of his tooth enamel remain, it is impossible to know for certain.Sue Hirst, Mola's Anglo-Saxon burial expert, said, coming before Augustine's mission to convert the country from paganism.But it could be explained because Seaxa's mother Ricula was sister to king Ethelbert of Kent who was married to a Frankish Christian princess called Bertha. "Ricula would have brought close knowledge of Christianity from her sister-in-law."Recreating the design of the burial chamber has been difficult because the original timbers decayed leaving only stains and impressions of the structure in the soil.But it has been possible. The Mola team estimate"It was a significant communal effort," said Jackson. "You've got to see this burial chamber as a piece of theatre. It is sending out a very strong message to the people who come and look at it and the stories they take away from it. It says 'we are very important people and we are burying one of our most important people'."Objects identified in the grave include a wooden lyre - the ancient world's most important stringed instrument - which had almost entirely decayed apart from fragments of wood and metal fittings preserved in a soil stain.Micro-excavation in the lab has revealed it wasIt had also been broken in two at some point and put back together.The burial chamber was discovered only because of a proposal to widen the adjacent road. It was fully excavated and the research has been undertaken by experts in a range of subjects including Anglo-Saxon art, ancient woodworking, soil science and engineering.The new Mola findings are published on Thursday ahead of a long-awaited new permanent display of Prittlewell princely burial objects at Southend Central Museum. It opens on Saturday and will include objects such as, coloured glass vessels, an ornate drinking horn and a decorative hanging bowl. People will also be able to explore the burial chamber online at www.prittlewellprincelyburial.org.Essex has sometimes been seen as something of an Anglo-Saxon backwater but the Prittlewell burial chamber suggests otherwise."What it really tells us," said Hirst, "is that