suggesting Christian currents were present here long before

we cannot completely trust people writing at the time

Archaeologists uncover a Viking musical instrument from Ribe, the site of an early Viking city.





Excavations in Ribe, Denmark show that Viking culture was based on sophisticated production and trade. Is their brutal reputation unfair?In an extraordinary moment captured on film this summer, the tuning pegs and neck of a lyre, a harplike stringed instrument, were carefully prised out of the soil of Ribe, a picturesque town on Denmark's south-west coast.The same excavation also found the remains ofEven more extraordinary, however, was the discovery that these artefacts were not for home consumption by farmers, let alone itinerant raiders. Instead, the Vikings who made themand, it seems, musicians."Ribe confounds history," says Richard Hodges, a British archaeologist and the president of the American University of Rome. "What we have here defies the opinion that all the Vikings did was to raid and to rape."The discoveries at Ribe suggest"We can see in Ribe that Viking society was based on sophisticated production and trade," Hodges says. "It is a paradox: they made these beautiful things, they had gorgeous cloth, wonderful artefacts, but at the same time they are known to history for their brutality.", Hodges notes.The evidence suggests that, over the decades before launching their infamous raids on Britain with the attack on Lindisfarne in AD793,Speeding through the autumn countryside on one of his frequent journeys to Ribe, Søren Sindbæk, an archaeologist from Aarhus University, keeps up a constant stream of thoughts about the site's broader historical significance."A transformation took place in northern Europe between the end of the Roman period - when this was the dark side of the continent - and the Middle Ages, when it became a bustling region with great cities, cathedrals and commercial shipping," says Sindbæk."That change, leading eventually to the European age of exploration and world trade hegemony, begins here on the North Sea coast, where urban Vikings were a catalyst."Another find is a tiny silver coin the size of a fingernail, preserved so well it could have been minted yesterday., says Morten Søvsø, chief archaeologist."Looking at Ribe we can see there was a monopoly coin system already from the eighth century," Søvsø says.Ribe has long been known as an early trading settlement. The question posed by the latest discoveries is about the relationship between these urban Vikings and the period of raids that followed the attack on Lindisfarne - Britain's 9/11 moment, as Sindbæk puts it."The fact we can see this trading system was already in place before the Viking raids started in the British Isles makes it likely that the two things have something in common," he says, adjusting the broad-brimmed Indiana Jones hat he keeps in the boot of his car for rainy days."It could be that the raids were actually the tip of an iceberg of trade - there is evidence of a trading relationship with Scandinavia, but we haven't heard about the peaceful side."The site in Ribe is unique because it enables precise dating of the finds, thanks to deposits that have lain undisturbed in the sandy, worm-free soil.The Danish archaeologists have applied another technique for squeezing every last drop of knowledge out of the site at Ribe. Blocks of soil no larger than a cigarette packet are impregnated with resin so they can be sliced into thin sections, which can then be analysed under a microscope.The dig, funded by the Carlsberg Foundation and carried out by Aarhus University with the Museum of Southwest Jutland, began in 2017 and is now complete; the 100 sq metre site has returned to public use. Many discoveries lie ahead, Sindbæk says, as he and his colleagues study the data and materials they have assembled.In a corrugated hut outside the warehouse where all the finds are kept, Sara Hee and Jane Sif Hansen are engaged in the less high-tech business of sifting through bags of mud. Hee describes how the discoveries are upending prior theories that the Vikings were marauders rather than traders.A few days earlier, she says,