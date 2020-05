No one chooses to be fat. Social scientists from The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) conducted an international poll to find out what matters most to people for their general wellbeing. Good health was revealed as the number one priority, so how can this be squared with the fact that 60% of the UK's adult population is now overweight or obese?As pointed out in the New England Journal of Medicine: "food choices are often automatic and made without full conscious awareness." Despite wishing to lose weight, we're still tempted to buy the chocolate bar at the checkout till.Yet as the country is gripped by the Coronavirus crisis , being overweight and its associated health risks are being highlighted as never before.Data from America reveals only 1 in 8 adults is metabolically healthy, including less than 1 in 3 with a normal BMI of under 25.Those with obesity and metabolic diseases already have some degree of mild ongoing chronic inflammation in the body and appear to have an impaired immune response to coronavirus that ultimately causes the cytokine storm (an overreaction of the bodies immune system) leading to respiratory failure and death in a tragic minority.This, by the way, might also be one of the most plausible explanations so far as to why those from BAME backgrounds are more at risk of COVID-19 complications as they have a three to fourfold increased prevalence of metabolic syndrome than Caucasians. Vitamin D deficiency may also play a role.As pointed out by Professor Robert Lustig, Paediatric endocrinologist at the University of California, San Francisco, "ultra-processed food sets you up for inflammation that COVID-19 is happy to exploit. Just another way ultra-processed food kills."Even our hospitals have become a branding opportunity for the junk food industry with three-quarters of food purchased in hospitals classified as unhealthy.Just don't eat it, I hear you say. Yet it's not so easy. One study in the USA revealed that people who visited paediatric institutions which sold fast food on site were four times more likely to purchase such products when they left the hospital than those that didn't visit the hospital in the first place.The evidence is so clear of the harmful halo effect of these products that The BMA, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and even NHS England have made policy calls to stop the sale of junk food in hospitals.Until individual hospital chief executives act to sever contracts that ensure that crisps, chocolates and sugary drinks are delivered to the bedside of patients on the wards and make the default food healthy and nutritious, sickness will be continued to be sold in the hospital grounds.But these dirty tricks are not new. In the 1950s under threat from public anxiety of the adverse health effects of smoking Big Tobacco used images of doctors in advertisements to assure consumers that their brands were safe.One cigarette won't kill you and neither will one doughnut. Yet poor diet is now responsible for 11 million deaths a year; more disease and death than smoking, alcohol and physical inactivity combined.Former MEP Alexandra Phillips noted that in just three weeks of cutting out starch and sugar her mum has lost 3kg and is close to coming off blood pressure pills she's been taking for years.In my view, Public Health England and the government are grossly negligent by not telling the public explicitly that they need to change their diet now to not just improve population health, but protect the NHS from potentially another viral pandemic in the next decade.And backed with policies that address improving the food environment such as banning junk food advertising, taxing ultra-processed food and making healthier food more affordable and available it's conceivable one would see marked improvements to population health within one electoral term.Let's also not forget the importance of regular physical activity for metabolic health.Losing body fat could potentially reduce one's risk of suffering the worst complications of Coronavirus in just a matter of weeks. Cutting out junk and just modest increases in whole fruit and veg, nuts and seeds and omega 3 fats could also potentially halve the death rates from heart attack and stroke, whilst simultaneously reducing obesity, type 2 diabetes and many cancers. Until then let's make the message loud and clear.Dr Aseem Malhotra is an NHS Cardiologist and Professor of Evidence Based Medicine.