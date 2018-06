© Leigh Wells / Ikon Images

Shared decision-making should become a mandatory part of training for all healthcare professionals to improve collaboration with their patients, save the NHS billions, and ultimately improve patient outcomes, say Aseem Malhotra and Sue Bailey.At 55 years old, patient X was very active but overweight with a body mass index of 28 and waist measurement of 38 inches. He had been a Virgin Atlantic international airline pilot for 14 years, but then he suffered a non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction in December 2014.Coronary angiography revealed a sub-totally occluded circumflex artery for which he underwent coronary stenting. He was prescribed the standard cocktail of medications following acute coronary syndrome - aspirin 75mg, clopidogrel 75mg (for one year post-stent insertion), bisoprolol 2.5mg, ramipril 2.5mg and atorvastatin 80mg - and discharged.He was then contraindicated to fly as a commercial pilot and went back to regular activities, but approximately one year later he started to experience a number of disabling and persistent symptoms, namely extreme fatigue, muscle aches, memory disturbance and erectile dysfunction.Maintaining the same levels of exercise, he lost three stones in weight over five months, and his waist circumference decreases to 30 inches.He met a cardiologist with a special interest in cardiovascular prevention for further discussion about the requirement for medications in secondary prevention and whether his lifestyle changes were optimised to reduce further risk.and suggested that the patient should consider a low-dose statin that was less likely to give him side effects and to recommence aspirin.Although we do not advise patients to stop any medication without consulting a healthcare professional, many features of the patient X's case represent, which is the integration of individual clinical expertise, use of the best available evidence, and, most importantly, taking into consideration patient preferences and valuesThis particular patient is also a former mathematics teacher and has a good grasp of statistics. For example, he was able to learn for himself from thennt com , which provides summaries of evidence-based medicine, that(Thennt.com is developed by a group of physicians to provide quick summaries of evidence-based medicine therapies on patient-important benefits and harms. They receive no outside funding or advertisements.)But many patients are not this numerate or able to understand the meaning of simple statistics - nor should they be expected to. It is up to the healthcare team around them to do this.The patient became aware of the 'Choosing Wisely' campaign , which is part of a global initiative aimed at improving conversations between patients and their healthcare providers to reduce the potentially harmful effects of taking too much medicine. As a result, he asked himself the questions he was not empowered to by health professionals following his heart attack:Without transparent communication of risk, one cannot adhere to evidence-based practice that requires both an understanding of the evidence taking into consideration patient preferences and values. This is known as shared decision-making. Some patients, for example, would choose not to take a pill (through inconvenience, cost or side effects) that may add years to their life expectancy, whereas others may choose to take a pill on the basis it may add only a few weeks to their life expectancy.Most health professionals know that 80% of cardiovascular disease is in fact caused by lifestyle factors, including an unhealthy diet, smoking, and a sedentary lifestyle. But most are not aware of results from high-quality observational studies and randomised controlled trials revealEven less understood is that overdiagnosis and overtreatment represent a major threat to the sustainability of healthcare, with medical researcher Peter C Gøtzsche estimating, based on the best available data, that. In 2011, Don Berwick, president emeritus, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, estimated that; and Sir Bruce Keogh, former medical director of NHS England, has suggested up to one in seven NHS medical and surgical treatments should never have been carried out And there is an epidemic of misinformation, making it doubly hard for healthcare professionals and patients to know the actual benefits and risks of the treatment they are taking, withAs Gerd Gigerenzer, director of the Harding Center for Risk Literacy, states in a World Health Organization bulletin in 2009: "It is an ethical imperative that every doctor and patient understand the difference between relative and absolute risk (or NNT) to protect patients from unnecessary anxiety and manipulation." But in a survey of healthcare professionals on a training programme, 70% failed a simple three-question test on critical appraisal of evidence-based medicineAdd to this a system with financial incentives for clinicians to treat according to thresholds (such as blanket prescription of statins in patients with a 10-year cardiovascular risk >20%) - as opposed to a system where care is explicitly informed by the best evidence and tailored to a patient's values and priorities.On Friday 15 June 2018, the Choosing Wisely project will launch its second phase and, as a result, will go beyond just providing a list of investigations and treatments that provide no benefit to patients;First, it is essential that (currently non-existent) skills for shared decision-making and evidence-based practice be incorporated as a mandatory educational tool in undergraduate and postgraduate medical training for all healthcare professionals. Second, clinical guidelines (by providing shared decision-making tools) must emphasise that making the ethical care of the patient is the top priority. With greater emphasis on community care, pharmacists must also have a role in having these discussions to help patients have a better understanding of the medications they are taking when collecting prescriptions and also to reduce the potentially harmful effects of polypharmacy.This will result in at least three powerful victories for healthcare provision: in ethics, in policy and in finance. As pointed out in the 2012 'Patients' preferences matter' report from the King's Fund, "because patients choose fewer treatments when fully informed, the NHS could save billions of pounds". 