© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Daily headlines warn of food shortages and constraints, you should heed the warnings and grow your own. As the economy evaporates messages continue to fill the airwaves that stability will return next month, all the while elites slither off to their bunkers as the 2024 planetary alignment is set to bring extreme volcanism and global liquefaction. FYI: Romania has halted all grain shipments, Russia followed, what country is next?