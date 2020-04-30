one in three

A vegetarian or vegan diet may be increasing the likelihood of depression, a US-based study has found.Researchers reviewed 18 studies examining the relationship between mental health and eating meat, involving a total of 160,257 participants.The researchers suggest that avoiding meat may be a 'behavioural marker' indicating people already with poor mental health.This is a suggestion that requires more research to back it up, the researchers say.Dr Edward Archer, from the University of Alabama and one of the study's authors, said: 'While the risks and benefits of vegan and vegetarian diets have been debated for centuries, our results show that meat eaters have better psychological health.'These findings have implications when defining what constitutes a 'healthy diet'. Mental health may need to be emphasised when evaluating the benefits and risks of particular dietary patterns.'The study, entitled 'Meat and Mental Health: A systematic review of meat abstention and depression, anxiety and related phenomena', is published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.