The clock is ticking for the U.S. to avoid a meat shortage as sick workers force more slaughterhouses to shut down.Tyson Foods Inc. on Wednesday said it was idling its largest pork plant, making it at least the sixth major U.S. meat facility to shutter in the last few weeks.Meat prices are starting to surge on the disruptions. ButThings are so dire that Iowa, the biggest hog state, activated the National Guard to help protect supplies.," Dennis Smith, a senior account executive at Archer Financial Services, said, citing industry sources. "There is simply no spot pork available. The big box stores will get their needs met, many others will not."Much has been made of the frozen inventories that are kept in warehouses, which could help cushion the blow of plant closures — as long as they don't last very long. While there are hundreds of millions of pounds of frozen meat in U.S. warehouses, the supplies account for only a fraction of what's typically produced in any given month.In March, frozen pork inventories dropped 4.2% from February, U.S. government data showed on Wednesday. It was biggest drop for the month of March since 2014, and the decline came before the major slaughterhouse shutdowns that started in April."For all the talk of cold-storage supplies, it's just never a lot," Bob Brown, an independent market consultant in Edmond, Okla., said about supplies of pork, beef and poultry. "It's roughly a week's worth of production in the freezer."In this uncertain time, HPE Financial Services has options to alleviate the strain felt by businesses.. Outbreaks have also forced closures for JBS SA in Minnesota and Colorado and Smithfield Foods Inc. in South Dakota. A Tyson plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, has resumed some operations after an earlier halt, as has been reported for a National Beef Packing Co. facility in the state.On Wednesday, Hormel Foods Corp. said that multiple employees at its Jennie-O turkey plant in Willmar, Minn., tested positive for the coronavirus. The plant is continuing to operate."It means the loss of a vital market outlet for farmers and further contributes to the disruption of the nation's pork supply," said Steve Stouffer, head of Tyson Fresh Meats.— the folks who do the slaughtering and turn pigs into chops and bacon. They're paying less to farmers to get the animals, and then turning around and getting higher prices for their finished products., according to data from HedgersEdge.Some meatpackers are giving raises and bonuses to workers, in part to protect against rising absenteeism at plants.Shutdowns haven't been limited to the U.S.," Marie-France MacKinnon, spokeswoman for the Canadian Meat Council, said in an email.