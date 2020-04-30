police officer
Last week I wrote about the Idaho mother (and wife of a constitution-supporting LEO) who was arrested in front of her kids for playing on a public playground subsidized with her tax dollars. In Colorado, a dad (and former LEO) was arrested in front of his daughter for playing ball with her on an empty ball field. And now Wisconsin police were called to harass a mother who allowed her daughter to play at her friend's home:


This is inexcusable, indefensible totalitarian garbage. I realize this doesn't exemplify all officers and many are quite vocal in their refusal to enforce this statism — but the damage is done. Conservatives have long defended law enforcement but this is indefensible and continued examples of this will jeopardize this relationship.

It looks like the actual virus wasn't the only thing from Wuhan that infected the United States.