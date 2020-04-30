Even now in some countries, entire populations are being subject to intense surveillance while the medical data of those infected is shared across businesses, governments, and international agencies. The long-term effect of these anti-pandemic measures on personal privacy could be devastating.
With this in mind, we decided to ask people in the US how they feel about the potential of giving up their privacy during the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though we expected Americans to be more or less pro-privacy, we were nonetheless pleasantly surprised at the overwhelming support for their personal privacy rights. Even faced with a major global health threat, most people in America would oppose intrusive technological measures such as tracking apps to contain the spread of the virus.
Comment: But interestingly, many seem to get induced to give up their private information anyway:

At the same time, Americans are worried that such measures would lead to greater government surveillance in the long term, even after the pandemic has been defeated.
Our commissioned survey took place in April 2020 among a random representative sample of 1255 adults based in the US.
Here are the results.
Methodology
The survey was based on the polling of a random sample of 1255 American adults via SurveyMonkey's "Audience" platform, which ensures the demographic make-up of respondents is representative of the US population.
Overwhelming support for personal privacy
When it comes to the overall outlook towards privacy in the US, an overwhelming majority (~89%) of Americans either support or strongly support personal privacy rights.
Surprisingly, most (~52%) Americans believe that retaining their personal privacy is more important than surrendering it to the authorities in order to fight the spread of the pandemic.
Americans oppose intrusive patient tracking apps
In light of countries such as Singapore, Spain and Poland introducing or preparing to introduce mandatory geolocation and surveillance applications created to track COVID-19 patients, we presented the respondents with several imaginary scenarios that could also happen in the US.
The first scenario involved an app created by a private company that would track people's location during a possible lockdown in order to determine their insurance premium rates. Only ~27% would give such an app permission to track their location.
Almost half (~46%) would view such people either negatively or very negatively, with more than a third (~36%) sharing a neutral outlook.
Almost half (~46%) would view such people either negatively or very negatively, with more than a third (~36%) sharing a neutral outlook.
Fears of long-term loss of privacy rights
Finally, roughly two-thirds of Americans are worried that the tracking measures used to contain the spread of the virus could lead to greater government surveillance.
Summary of our results
Even though the US has not yet introduced any new draconian surveillance measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the results of this survey indicate that American adults are far from complacent when it comes to their privacy.
There is some difference in opinion as to who should handle any possible tracking measures and how. However, it's clear that in the event of a possible introduction of emergency surveillance applications, people in the US expect their privacy rights to be respected, although some fears about the long-term implementation of such measures remain.
While we can't be certain where we'll end up privacy-wise after this pandemic is over, what we do know is that today, privacy is something Americans hold dear.
While we can't be certain where we'll end up privacy-wise after this pandemic is over, what we do know is that today, privacy is something Americans hold dear.