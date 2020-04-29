Society's Child
Washington para-educator arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys at coronavirus child-care center
The Seattle Times
Mon, 27 Apr 2020 17:16 UTC
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the man worked as a paraeducator at Glacier Park Elementary School, also in Maple Valley, according to the Tahoma School District.
Bryan Neyers was arrested at his residence Friday on investigation of rape of a child, child molestation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, the probable cause statement and jail records show. He posted $250,000 bail Sunday and was released, according to jail records. Criminal charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.
The child-care center where Neyers was working was set up to look after the children of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. A voicemail left for Neyers was not immediately returned Monday.
According to the probable cause statement, the alleged victims are two boys, ages 7 and 9. On April 20, the statement says Neyers walked up behind the 7-year-old and grabbed the boy's butt. The boy told him not to do that and Neyers said he wouldn't do it again, the statement says. The next day, the 9-year-old was alone in a classroom with Neyers doing homework when Neyers allegedly put his hand down the boy's pants and squeezed his butt, according to the statement. On Wednesday, the 9-year-old was again alone with Neyers working on homework when Neyers allegedly squeezed his butt and groped him, says the statement.
The 9-year-old told his father what had happened and the father called police, according to the statement.
It is not clear from the probable cause statement why Neyers was booked on investigation of child rape.
Neyers, who was not identified by name by the Tahoma School District, was placed on administrative leave, the district said in a statement posted Saturday on its Facebook page. He also previously worked in the Extended Enrichment Program at Tahoma Elementary School.
The district is now checking Neyers' other job assignments and said that information will be shared with parents. The post says parents of students who had contact with the employee may be contacted by police.
Interim Superintendent Mike Maryanski said the school district is cooperating fully with the police investigation and also will hire an outside investigator, according to the post.
"We are saddened that any of our young people would be subjected to abuse," Maryanski was quoted as saying. "Our hearts go out to them and we pledge our support in this difficult time."
A hotline was set up Sunday for parents and guardians who do not have reason to believe their child was assaulted but want to leave a message for the district about the man's arrest, according to the district's website. That number is 425-413-3485. Emails may be sent to TSDMessages@tahomasd.us.
