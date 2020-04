© Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images



Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone gave an explosive interview to the Sara Carter Show Monday, revealing that Special Counsel Prosecutor Jeannie Rhee had tried to pressure him on the contents of 29 phone conversations he shared with his good friend President Donald Trump during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. He told this reporter that he refused to lie to the FBI and Special Counsel prosecutors against his friend and in the end that's why the prosecutors brought erroneous charges against him that had nothing to do with their now-debunked Russia probe."Did Christopher Wray approve this over-the-top attack on my home," said Stone. "This question was asked by Senator Lindsey Graham. But unfortunately Senator Graham rarely follows up on his T.V. talk. We still don't know who approved this."There are similar circumstances between Stone's case and that of National Security Advisor Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, whose case is now being investigated by St. Louis U.S. Jeff Jensen, appointed by Attorney General William Barr. Stone and Flynn were both targeted by Mueller's prosecutors, to include Andrew Weissmann, Jeannie Rhee and others, whose political affiliations with Hillary Clinton were seen in both political donations, political affiliations and employment connections. Rhee, for example, was a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice and was also on Clinton's legal team defending the Clinton Foundation before joining Mueller's team."I was targeted for political reasons just as General Mike Flynn was the decision to prosecute me came long after Robert Mueller knew that there was no Russian collusion between any Russian entity or anyone in the Trump campaign or surrounding Donald Trump for a solid year," said Stone. "The mainstream media CNN MSNBC The New York Times The Washington Post others The Daily Beast insisted that I would be charged by Robert Mueller for treason, for espionage, for trafficking in stolen emails for cyber crimes for campaign finance violations. And there was a constant drumbeat...I did my best to counterpunch because I was not gagged at that time and I now know that the Mueller team misrepresented the facts to several federal judges in order to get search warrants for my home my office and my apartment."Stone also told this reporter that Mueller's prosecutors lied about probable cause issues telling the "judge that they had probable cause to suspect me for cybercrimes, money laundering of foreign campaign dollars, campaign finance violations, mail fraud, wire fraud and so on." None of which was true and none of which led to his conviction for allegedly lying to Congress about his contacts with Trump administration officials, said Stone.As for his upcoming jail sentence, Stone said he's "not allowed to talk too much about this because obviously we're in process but the judge's order denied me a new trial and that included that I turn myself in within two weeks which would be I think it's actually this Friday.""Obviously my lawyers are in discussions with the Bureau of Prisons, but at my age 67, even though I am vigorous and in pretty good health, I have some history of respiratory issues," he said, describing the outbreak of COVID19 in Florida prisons."And the Miami prison has been one of the hot spots for COVID," he added. "That is the facility closest to my home. I haven't been assigned there but it is conceivable yes, it is it's an extraordinary thing but it's just another example of a two-tiered justice."Stone, who has recently come back to his Catholic faith, said that he has found peace within himself but is hoping that an intervention by President Trump will correct what he says was his political prosecution to target the president.Stone said the prosecution had no evidence that "he covered up for the president" because there was never anything to cover up.Clarification: The Special Counsel, not the FBI offered Roger Stone the deal.