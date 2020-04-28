Puppet Masters
Stone says Special Counsel recommended 'no jail time' if he turned on Trump. He refused to lie.
SarahACarter.com
Mon, 27 Apr 2020 19:32 UTC
Stone, who is supposed to begin his 3-year jail sentence Friday, has seen his life and that of his family turned upside down. He has lost his home, his life savings, his insurance and his ability to make an income. He said in the end, he wonders if he'll survive his jail sentence as a 67-year-old man due to the COVID19 outbreak, while others like disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti have been released for 90 days due to the outbreak.
"On July 24th, 2019, the Mueller prosecutors offered my lawyers a deal," said Stone. "If Stone will fess up, if he will re-characterize thirty phone conversations between myself and candidate Trump, which they had phone records of, but no tapes of. If I would correctly remember the way they wanted me to, they would recommend no jail time for me and I refused. That's what this whole atrocity has been about."
He described the shock when the FBI conducted a predawn raid on his home on Jan. 24, saying they terrorized his family and used an unimaginable amount of firepower, tactical vehicles and manpower brought to his home that morning. He also discussed the fact that CNN had arrived 11 minutes before the FBI raid, with cameras ready to record the incident and blast it across the globe. More importantly, he questioned why FBI Director Christopher Wray continues to obstruct the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch from obtaining internal email communications between the FBI and CNN that he says would reveal what agents tipped off cable network about the raid. He called Wray 'nothing more' than a Washington D.C. "swamp creature."
"Did Christopher Wray approve this over-the-top attack on my home," said Stone. "This question was asked by Senator Lindsey Graham. But unfortunately Senator Graham rarely follows up on his T.V. talk. We still don't know who approved this."
"These are the kind of tactics you would expect from the Gestapo," said Stone, who remembers his hearing-impaired wife being forced outside in her bare feet and robe while the agents tore his house apart. "These are the kind of tactics you would expect in Soviet Russia and it all became clear what this was about and I haven't said this in many places."
There are similar circumstances between Stone's case and that of National Security Advisor Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, whose case is now being investigated by St. Louis U.S. Jeff Jensen, appointed by Attorney General William Barr. Stone and Flynn were both targeted by Mueller's prosecutors, to include Andrew Weissmann, Jeannie Rhee and others, whose political affiliations with Hillary Clinton were seen in both political donations, political affiliations and employment connections. Rhee, for example, was a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice and was also on Clinton's legal team defending the Clinton Foundation before joining Mueller's team.
"I was targeted for political reasons just as General Mike Flynn was the decision to prosecute me came long after Robert Mueller knew that there was no Russian collusion between any Russian entity or anyone in the Trump campaign or surrounding Donald Trump for a solid year," said Stone. "The mainstream media CNN MSNBC The New York Times The Washington Post others The Daily Beast insisted that I would be charged by Robert Mueller for treason, for espionage, for trafficking in stolen emails for cyber crimes for campaign finance violations. And there was a constant drumbeat...I did my best to counterpunch because I was not gagged at that time and I now know that the Mueller team misrepresented the facts to several federal judges in order to get search warrants for my home my office and my apartment."
Stone also told this reporter that Mueller's prosecutors lied about probable cause issues telling the "judge that they had probable cause to suspect me for cybercrimes, money laundering of foreign campaign dollars, campaign finance violations, mail fraud, wire fraud and so on." None of which was true and none of which led to his conviction for allegedly lying to Congress about his contacts with Trump administration officials, said Stone.
As for his upcoming jail sentence, Stone said he's "not allowed to talk too much about this because obviously we're in process but the judge's order denied me a new trial and that included that I turn myself in within two weeks which would be I think it's actually this Friday."
"Obviously my lawyers are in discussions with the Bureau of Prisons, but at my age 67, even though I am vigorous and in pretty good health, I have some history of respiratory issues," he said, describing the outbreak of COVID19 in Florida prisons.
"And the Miami prison has been one of the hot spots for COVID," he added. "That is the facility closest to my home. I haven't been assigned there but it is conceivable yes, it is it's an extraordinary thing but it's just another example of a two-tiered justice."
Stone, who has recently come back to his Catholic faith, said that he has found peace within himself but is hoping that an intervention by President Trump will correct what he says was his political prosecution to target the president.
Stone said the prosecution had no evidence that "he covered up for the president" because there was never anything to cover up.
"There was no evidence or charge relating to that," he said referring to Mueller's original investigation into the now-debunked theory that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia. "There's no evidence I covered up anything, the exact opposite is true. I was prosecuted and persecuted because I refused to bear false witness against the president...I am praying that the President in his judgment and mercy will give me executive relief either through a commutation or a pardon. Otherwise, I am going to have to sit in a federal prison where my health will be at risk and wait for an appeal to work its way through the courts. I have not. I am not guilty of anything other than these fabricated charges put together by Andrew Weissmann and abetted by corrupt prosecutors."
Clarification: The Special Counsel, not the FBI offered Roger Stone the deal.