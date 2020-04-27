The number of patients being treated at the NHS's new showcase Nightingale Hospital fell to just 26 last week after managers failed to tackle a chronic nursing shortage.Some clinical care nurses failed to turn up for their shifts last week, meaning that additional critically ill patients could not transfer there from other London hospitals.All were being cared for on the only ward in use at the hospital, called Bedford B. Medical staff have also fallen out with managers over the discharge of the Nightingale's first patient.The insider, who spent several days working at the Nightingale last week, added: 'It is a very expensive business, with all the staff being encouraged to stay in hotels near the hospital.While there is a shortage of clinical care nurses, which means those on shift work extremely hard, all other categories of staff are idle most of the time.'Last night, an NHS Nightingale spokesman said: 'The whole point of the London Nightingale has been to build extra capacity to help local hospitals ensure all those who need care can get it.'It will be a mark of success if it continues not to operate at full capacity.'